Sabres Prospect Update - 2025 Draftees - Part 2

Buffalo Sabres
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Michael Augello
Michael Augello
Nov 13, 2026 6:35 PMPublished Nov 13, 2026 6:35 PM
2025 top pick Radim Mrtka played for Czechia in the 2026 IIHF World Junior and for Rochester at the beginning and end of last season.
Here is a quick update on Buffalo Sabres selected in 2025
Noah Laberge - D - 135th overall
Laberge was selected in the fifth round after scoring 12 goals and 35 points in his second season with Acadie-Bathurst of the QMJHL, who moved to St. Johns and became the Newfoundland Regiment. He showed some growth in his third season in the Q, nearly doubling his offensive output (56 points - 7 goals, 49 assists) in 62 games, and averaging over a point per game in the postseason. This season, the 20-year-old has shifted to the NCAA and has a goal in his first six games with Northeastern University.
Ashton Schultz - C - 167th overall
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A product of the Minnesota high school system, Schultz originally played for Sioux Falls in the USHL before shifting to the Chicago Steel, where he posted 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) in 57 games prior to being selected in the sixth round by the Sabres. The 20-year-old forward split time between the two USHL clubs and posted 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 49 games last season and is embarking on his freshman season at the University of North Dakota, where he is pointless in two games.
Melvin Novotny - LW - 195th overall
The first of three Buffalo seventh-round picks, the 19-year-old winger is a product of the Leksands system in Sweden who played for his country at the WJC Under-18s in 2025. After coming to North America to pursue an NCAA collegiate track, Novotny thrived with Muskegon of the USHL with 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 48 games. Playing as a freshman at UMass, Novotny has two points (1 goal, 1 assist) in 11 games.
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Yevgeni Prokhorov - G - 199th overall
The Sabres second netminder selected in the 2025 Draft, the Belarusian native was selected as a 19-year-old after playing 28 games for the junior level of Dinamo Minsk (Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk) after posting a 16-7-3 regular season record and a GAA under 2.00 in six playoff games. The long-range prospect went 14-9-5, with a 1.96 GAA and .925 save % in 29 MHL games last season.This season has played in the MHL and KHL, playing two games with Dynamo Minsk, with a 0-1-0, a 2.65 GAA, and .907 save %.
Ryan Rucinski - C - 219th overall
Buffalo’s familiarity with Youngstown, where 2024 pick Luke Osburn and 2025 selection Matous Kucharcik have played the last two seasons may have contributed to the Sabres taking a swing at Rucinski, who scored 42 points for the Phantoms. Last season, the 19-year-old Ohio native led Youngstown in goals (27) and was second in points (62).As a freshman at Ohio State, he has four points (3 goals, 1 assist) in eight games.
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