Sabres Prospect Update - 2025 Draftees - Part 2

Laberge was selected in the fifth round after scoring 12 goals and 35 points in his second season with Acadie-Bathurst of the QMJHL, who moved to St. Johns and became the Newfoundland Regiment. He showed some growth in his third season in the Q, nearly doubling his offensive output (56 points - 7 goals, 49 assists) in 62 games, and averaging over a point per game in the postseason. This season, the 20-year-old has shifted to the NCAA and has a goal in his first six games with Northeastern University.