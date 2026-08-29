Sabres Top 40 Prospects - #11

18-year-old center was selected 20th overall at the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo
The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, and the organization’s developmental model has begun to yield results, with 2023 first rounder Zach Benson making an impact in the playoffs, and 2024 top pick Konsta Helenius appearing as one of the AHL’s top prospects the last two seasons.
Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. These players are all 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 82 NHL games.
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11. Ilia Morozov - Center (Miami (OH) - NCAA)
The Sabres' failed acquisition of Michael Kesselring led Kekalainen to send the right-handed defenseman to the San Jose Sharks in a swap of their 27th overall pick to move up seven slots in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft. After selecting blueliner Daxon Rudolph with the fourth overall pick, Buffalo chose center Ilia Morozov at #20.
The 18-year-old is a physical specimen at 6’3”, 200 lb., and that size is likely a large part of what will make him an effective pro. The Moscow native came to North America at 15 years old to play youth hockey, played with Tri-City in the USHL at 16, where he scored 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 59 games, and played in the NCAA with Miami (OH) at 17, where he scored 20 points (8 goals, 12 assists) in 36 games as a freshman.
Morozov’s strength is at the defensive end of the ice. According to Elite Prospects, he is a “true defensive stalwart, who angles rushes to the outside and emphatically runs over the puck carrier.” He does not lack for energy, and offensively uses his physicality to be a menace in front of the net.
Most believe that Morozov will be an NHL checking center, but his maturation over the next two or three years in college could result in something more than that.