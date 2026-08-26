Sabres Top 40 Prospects - #14

“You could see right from the start that the hockey sense was there, the compete was there, and the poise. He just needed to get stronger and get his legs under him, move quicker. And he had the size as well,” Drummondville GM Yanick Lemay said about Komarov in The Athletic. “So it was just a matter of time for him I think to mature physically and get more powerful and that’s what he did the last two years.”