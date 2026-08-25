Sabres Top 40 Prospects - #15

The 2019 first-rounder played all but three games for AHL Rochester last season
The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, and the organization’s developmental model has begun to yield results, with 2023 first rounder Zach Benson making an impact in the playoffs, and 2024 top pick Konsta Helenius appearing as one of the AHL’s top prospects the last two seasons.
Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. These players are all 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 82 NHL games.
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15. Ryan Johnson - D (Rochester - AHL, Buffalo - NHL)
Johnson was a late first round pick for the Sabres in the 2019 NHL Draft in Vancouver, and played four years at the University of Minnesota before signing an entry-level deal in 2023. He split time between the AHL Amerks and Buffalo as a rookie, playing 41 games in 2023-24, but has only seen spot duty the last two seasons.
Last year, he scored a career-high 19 points (5 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games with Rochester, but in spite of injuries to both Conor Timmins and Michael Keseelring, Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff opted to call up and use Zach Metsa throughout the season.
The 25-year-old is an excellent skater, but is of average size (6’1”, 194 lb), is not overly physical, and has never been a big offensive producer. Following his two-year ELC, Johnson signed a three-year contract extension in July 2025. The first year was a two-way deal since he was waiver exempt, but this and next season, he will have to clear waivers to go down to the AHL.
This increases the possibility of him being dealt before the start of next season or being lost on waivers if he does not make the 23-man roster.