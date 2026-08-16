Sabres Top 40 Prospects - #23

18-year-old Latvian has played in a pair of World Juniors for his country
The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, and the organization’s developmental model has begun to yield results, with 2023 first rounder Zach Benson making an impact in the playoffs, and 2024 top pick Konsta Helenius appearing as one of the AHL’s top prospects the last two seasons.
Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. These players are all 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 82 NHL games.
Other Sabres Stories
23. Olivers Murnieks - Center (Saint John - QMJHL)
The Sabres top two picks in the 2026 Draft came as a result of trades. The fourth overall pick, used to select Daxon Rudolph, was acquired in the deal that sent Bowen Byram to Chicago. The 20th overall pick, used to select center Ilya Morozov, was part of the deal that sent defenseman Michael Kesselring to San Jose.
Buffalo did not have a second or third round pick, and in the fourth round, they selected center Olivers Murnieks. The 18-year-old Latvian has extensive international experience leading into his draft year, playing for his home country in the IIHF Wrodl Junior Under-18’s in 2024 and 2025, the Under-20’s in 2025 and 2026, and the World Championships last May in Switzerland.
After playing his youth hockey in Latvia, the 6’1”, 192 lb. forward came to North America in 2024-25 to play in the USHL with Sioux City, posting 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 52 games. Last season, Murnieks shifted to the QMJHL, putting up 20 points (7 goals, 13 assists) in 31 games for the Saint John Sea Dogs. He is committed to Boston College after another year in the Q.
Elite Prospects says that Murnieks has “incredible off-puck awareness and a high-end compete level. He forechecks with intent, throws early hits to separate, gains inside positioning, climbs the wall, and drives the net.”