Sabres Top 40 Prospects - #24

23-year-old former NCAA champion split time between the ECHL and AHL Rochester last season
The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, and the organization’s developmental model has begun to yield results, with 2023 first rounder Zach Benson making an impact in the playoffs, and 2024 top pick Konsta Helenius appearing as one of the AHL’s top prospects the last two seasons.
Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. These players are all 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 82 NHL games.
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24. Matteo Costantini – Center (Jacksonville - ECHL, Rochester - AHL)
Costantini was the Sabres fifth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, held in October because of the COVID pandemic. Former GM Kevyn Adams had only five picks in his first year as Sabres GM, but hit the jackpot with his first two picks: first-rounder Jack Quinn and second-rounder J.J. Peterka.
Costantini is a local product from nearby St. Catharines, ON, and scored 68 points (36 goals, 32 assists) in 50 games for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres. He played one season in the USHL with Sioux City before two years at the University of North Dakota. After a successful freshman season (21 points in 35 games), his sophomore year was a disaster, with three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in 25 games.
After being sat out frequently during the regular season and playoffs, he used the NCAA transfer portal and shifted to Western Michigan. The change resulted in more opportunities to play up the middle, which was beneficial, as Costantini scored 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) and an excellent +20 plus/minus in 38 games. His senior season was not as productive personally, with 23 points (8 goals, 15 assists) in 40 games, but the 23-year-old was part of the Broncos NCAA Championship run.
The Sabres signed Costantini to a two-year AHL deal, giving him an opportunity to earn himself an NHL entry-level contract. In his first pro season, he split time almost equally between ECHL Jacksonville and AHL Rochester. With the Icemen, he scored at nearly a point per game pace (27 points in 31 games), while with the Amerks he posted nine points (6 goals, 3 assists) in 33 games.
With the roster changeover and promotions expected from their AHL roster next season, players like Costantini could get more opportunity next season.