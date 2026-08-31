Sabres Top 40 Prospects - #9

19-year-old blueliner scored 21 points as a freshman at the University of Wisconsin
The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, and the organization’s developmental model has begun to yield results, with 2023 first rounder Zach Benson making an impact in the playoffs, and 2024 top pick Konsta Helenius appearing as one of the AHL’s top prospects the last two seasons.
Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. These players are all 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 82 NHL games.
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9. Luke Osburn – Defense (Wisconsin – NCAA)
Osburn was the Sabres fourth-round pick at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas. The Plymouth, MI native is a product of the Compuware youth hockey system and played for Youngstown of the USHL in his draft year. After scoring 23 points for the Phantoms as a 17-year-old, the offensive-minded blueliner broke out in 2024-25, scoring 41 points (10 goals, 31 assists) in 55 games and was named the USHL’s Defenseman of the Year.
The 19-year-old impressed at the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase for Team USA and got on the radar for the 2026 IIHF WJC in Minneapolis this December, but his performance as a freshman for the University of Wisconsin pushed him over the line. He posted 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games for the Badgers, and had to step up into a larger role at the WJC when Cole Hutson was injured early in the tournament.
Elite Prospects says that Osburn’s “activation looks instinctive; he instantly joins the play at the right moments and stays inside passing lanes. From the point, he uses stop-starts and heel-to-heel skating to pull in defenders before slipping down the boards. In the rush, he manipulates defenders with crossovers, weight shifts, and fakes, then walks inside for a scoring chance.”