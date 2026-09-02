Sabres Top 40 Prospects - Slovakian Defenseman Embarking On Professional Career

20-year-old played for his country in four World Juniors and at the World Championships last May
The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, and the organization’s developmental model has begun to yield results, with 2023 first rounder Zach Benson making an impact in the playoffs, and 2024 top pick Konsta Helenius appearing as one of the AHL’s top prospects the last two seasons.
Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. These players are all 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 82 NHL games.
Other Sabres Stories
7. Maxim Strbak – Defense (Michigan State – NCAA, Rochester - AHL)
Strbak was the Sabres second-round pick at the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville, a draft in which the club’s scouting strategy seemed to shift from high skill to players with size. After selecting big Swedish forward Anton Wahlberg earlier in the round, the club chose the Slovakian blueliner 45th overall.
The 6’2″, 205 lb. defenseman played his youth hockey in Finland for Jokerit and has played internationally for his home country at the Under-18s and in four World Juniors, starting at age 16 in 2022.
Strbak shifted to North America prior to his draft year and played for Sioux Falls in the USHL. He first made his mark internationally at the 2023 Under-18’s with six assists in seven games and had three assists in five games for Slovakia at the World Junior. In 2024, he impressed at the Under-20’s with seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) in just five games at the WJC in Sweden. Last season, in his final WJC appearance, he posted six points (1 goal, 5 assists) in five games.
The 21-year-old also made a significant jump as a sophomore at Michigan State. After scoring nine points (2 goals, 7 assists) in 32 games as a freshman, Strbak jumped to 19 points (3 goals, 16 assists) in 33 games. He had another solid year with the Spartans last season (3 goals, 15 assists in 37 games), and signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Sabres in April, making his pro debut with the Amerks at the end of the season.
Strbak joins a young group of blueliners (Radim Mrtka, Gavin McCarthy, Vsevolod Komarov) in Rochester, who will all be adjusting to the professional game and fighting for opportunity.