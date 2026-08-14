Sabres Top 40 Prospects #25

19-year-old blueliner scored 56 points for Newfoundland in the QMJHL last season
The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, and the organization’s developmental model has begun to yield results, with 2023 first rounder Zach Benson making an impact in the playoffs, and 2024 top pick Konsta Helenius appearing as one of the AHL’s top prospects the last two seasons.
Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. These players are all 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 82 NHL games.
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25. Noah Laberge - Defense (Newfoundland - QMJHL)
The Sabres selected three defensemen in the 2025 Draft class, including their top two picks in first-rounder Radim Mrtka, and hulking third-rounder David Bedkowski in the third round. With their pick in the fifth round, Buffalo selected blueliner Noah Laberge from the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the QMJHL. The 19-year-old tripled his goal total from four to 12 in his draft year and scored 35 points for the Titan, who moved to St. John's, Newfoundland last season.
In his third and final QMJHL season, Laberge set a career-high with 56 points (7 goals, 49 assists) and also posted 13 points in 12 playoff games.
Elite Prospects describes the 6’1”. 187 lb. defenseman as “an intelligent and mobile blueliner who specializes in suppressing opposing rushes. He plays a patient defensive game based mostly on his stick work. He funnels puck carriers to the outside, anticipates their movement and matches them, and cuts passes as they’re fired, limiting the opposition’s ability to orchestrate chances. When he regains possession, he immediately looks to the inside for an outlet, connecting with teammates as they rush up the ice, before following their movement.”
Normally, the Sabres would be on the clock to decide to sign the youngster with the two-year window for players drafted out of the CHL, but the option now open to head to the NCAA gives NHL clubs a longer development window. Laberge is heading to Northeastern University this fall.