Sabres Trade Deadline Fits - Luke Schenn

The Jets are well out of the playoff picture and are expected to try to recoup some of that draft capital by trading Schenn before 3 pm next Friday. The veteran defenseman is in the final year of a two-year deal making $2.75 million, making his salary easier to fit under the salary cap than Murphy’s $4.4 million AAV with Chicago. The likely cost for a rental defenseman, even a righty, is a third-round pick, which is a cost the Sabres are more willing to accept since they are without their second-round pick from the Dylan Cozens - Josh Norris deal.