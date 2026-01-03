Sabres World Junior Update - Day 7

The Buffalo Sabres have four prospects participating in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships in Minnesota. Three players for Team USA, who are trying to win their third straight WJC title, were eliminated by Finland in overtime 4-3, and one for Czechia, who reached the semi-final with a 6-2 victory over Switzerland.

Here are how those four players fared on Day 7 of the Tournament:

Adam Kleber(USA) - The big 19-year-old logged 24:02 (second only to the returning Cole Hutson) in the Americans' final game of the tournament, and was -1 with two shots on goal.

Brodie Ziemer(USA) - The American team captain finished the tournament with six points (1 goal, 5 assists) in five games, and in the overtime loss to Finland, Ziemer played 18:30 and was -2 on the night.

Luke Osburn(USA) - The Sabres 2024 fourth-round pick returned to a secondary role with Hutson resuming top-pairing/power play responsibilities. Osburn played nearly 21 minutes against Finland and was even in the contest.

Radim Mrtka(CZE) - The 2025 ninth overall pick played his third game for Czechia against the Swiss on Friday, and was +2 with two shots on goal and two penalty minutes in 17:32 in the 6-2 victory. The Czechs take on Canada on Sunday.

