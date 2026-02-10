Three Sabres Prospects At AHL All-Star Game; Prospect Update – 2022 Draftees (Pt I)

Here is a quick update on the players selected in 2022 not currently in the NHL:
Topias Leinonen– G – 41st overall
The big 22-year-old Finn shifted to Sweden last season and thrived with Mora IK as their primary starter in the second-level HockeyAllsvenskan, with a 13-10-0 record, 2.31 GAA, .910 save %, and four shutouts during the regular season, and played well in a six-game loss to Djurgarden in the first round of the playoffs. Leinonen was brought over to North America this season and has been used sparsely with Devon Levi getting the majority of the starts, posting a 3-3-0 record and 3.11 GAA in seven games. Just before the Olympic break, he was sent to ECHL Jacksonville to get more playing time.
Viktor Neuchev – LW – 74th overall (TRADED)
After playing a full season in the KHL with Ekaterinburg Automobilist, Neuchev came to North America and started in Rochester in a depth role, but his role with the Amerks increased as the season progressed, and he ended his rookie season with 28 points (11 goals,17 assists). This season, the 22-year-old was on pace to eclipse his rookie totals, with 22 points (7 goals, 15 assists) in 39 games, but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. In the final year of his deal, his offensive numbers further declined, and on January 24th, Neuchev was dealt for veteran minor-league blueliner Gavin Bayreuther.
Vsevolod Komarov D - 134th overall
The Sabres have a number of right-handed blueliner prospects, including 2025 first-rounder Radim Mrtka, but Komarov, entering his second pro season, could be the first to get an NHL chance. In 69 games as a rookie, Komarov’s offensive game from junior did not translate (2 goals, 16 assists), but his physicality has been on display, leading the Amerks with 85 penalty minutes, but this season the 21-year-old has not continued to mature on the offensive side of his game, with just eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 33 games.
Other Sabres Stories
The AHL All-Star festivities are taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Rockford, IL, and three Sabres prospects will be participating. Center Konsta Helenius, winger Isak Rosen, and defenseman Zac Jones, who are the Amerks top three scorers, were all named to the club last month.
Helenius, 19, the Sabres top pick in 2024, is averaging just under a point-per-game (34 points - 10 goals, 24 assists in 36 games) was called up last month by Buffalo and played nine games, scoring his first NHL goal against Nashville.
Rosen has frequently been called up by the Sabres the last three seasons, but has only been given more opportunity this season due to a number of injuries. The 22-year-old former first-rounder is tied for 3rd in the AHL with 24 goals, in spite of playing 16 games with the Sabres.
Jones was signed by the Sabres as a free agent after spending five seasons with the NY Rangers, and currently leads Rochester with 40 points (7 goals, 33 assists).