Three Sabres Prospects At AHL All-Star Game; Prospect Update – 2022 Draftees (Pt I)

The big 22-year-old Finn shifted to Sweden last season and thrived with Mora IK as their primary starter in the second-level HockeyAllsvenskan, with a 13-10-0 record, 2.31 GAA, .910 save %, and four shutouts during the regular season, and played well in a six-game loss to Djurgarden in the first round of the playoffs. Leinonen was brought over to North America this season and has been used sparsely with Devon Levi getting the majority of the starts, posting a 3-3-0 record and 3.11 GAA in seven games. Just before the Olympic break, he was sent to ECHL Jacksonville to get more playing time.