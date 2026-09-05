Top 40 Prospects - Where Does Ellis Fit In The Sabres Goaltending Trio?

The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, and the organization’s developmental model has begun to yield results, with 2023 first rounder Zach Benson making an impact in the playoffs, and 2024 top pick Konsta Helenius appearing as one of the AHL’s top prospects the last two seasons.
Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. These players are all 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 82 NHL games.
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6. Colten Ellis - Goalie (Buffalo - NHL)
The Sabres showed how much they soured on the professional prospects of Devon Levi based on their roster maneuvering to start the 2025-26 season. With starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen injured before and during training camp, the club chose instead of keeping Levi on the NHL roster to back up Alex Lyon, to claim Colten Ellis off of waivers when the St. Louis Blues attempted to send him to the AHL, and demote the waiver-exempt Levi to AHL Rochester.
The 25-year-old was a 2019 fifth round pick of the Blues, who played four years in the QMJHL with Cape Breton, Rimouski, and Charlottetown before turning pro in 2022 with AHL Springfield and St. Louis’ ECHL affiliate. Ellis played full time in ECHL Tulsa in 2022-23, and split time between the two leagues again in 2023-24, before breaking out as a full time AHL starter in 2024-25, posting a 22-14-5 record, 2.63 GAA, and .922 save % with the Thunderbirds.
Both former GM Kevyn Adams and Kekalainen indicated that the young goaltender’s puck-handling abilities was one of the attributes they liked. Because of his inability to clear waivers, the Sabres were forced to carry three goalies on their roster, but injuries to Luukkonen and Lyon throughout the season made having Ellis there a necessity. In 16 games, he posted an 8-4-2 record, 2.90 GAA, and .903 save %.
Barring a trade for Connor Hellebuyck, it is expected that Buffalo will carry three netminders again this upcoming season, but with Lyon entering the final year of his contract, it is possible that Ellis will see more action this year in preparation of being Luukkonen's primary backup next season.