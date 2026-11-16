Buffalo Sabres
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 16, 2026 8:43 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 8:43 PM
The Buffalo Sabres are in the midst of a slump and on the outside looking in of the Eastern Conference playoff picture with a .500 record.
Six weeks into the 2026-27 regular season, we are checking in on former Sabres around the NHL.
Devon Levi - Edmonton
The Sabres traded Levi to the Oilers for a 2028 third-round pick, which is looking like a big mistake based on how the 24-year-old has taken charge in the Edmonton crease. The writing was on the wall for Levi’s tenure with Buffalo after the club claimed Colten Ellis off of waivers from St. Louis just prior to the start of last season. Buffalo demoted the 24-year-old Rochester after training camp because he was waiver exempt, and did not get an NHL look for the first time since signing with the Sabres in 2023.
Levi appeared to be a fallback option to veteran Tristan Jarry and Stanley Cup-winning free agent Frederik Andersen, but Jarry struggled early on, and Andersen started the season on injured reserve. The former Sabre has seized his opportunity with Edmonton; he is 9-1-0, with a 2.48 GAA and a .906 save % after a 1-0 shutout victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
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Devin Cooley - Calgary
The 29-year-old played for Rochester and was called up by the Sabres during the 2023-24 season, but never played for the big club. He was later traded to San Jose for a 7th-round pick and played six games for the Sharks. Last season, the California native signed with Calgary and had a 2.69 GAA and 909 save % in 31 games. This season, Cooley was on a roll, winning four straight in late October, before Edmonton’s Colton Dach collided with him on October 28. After missing 10 days, the netminder returned and has gone 1-2-0 since returning.
Overall, Cooley has a 5-5-0 record, 2.89 GAA, and .906 save % with the struggling Flames.
Joel Armia - Los Angeles
The former Sabres first-rounder played one game for Buffalo before being included in the Evander Kane-Tyler Myers deal with Winnipeg. He spent three years with the Jets, and seven years with Montreal before signing with the Kings last season. This year, he has eight points (4 goals, 4 assists) in 18 games for Los Angeles, including a goal in a 3-2 loss to Calgary on Saturday.
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Michael Kesselring - San Jose
The big righty blueliner was supposed to be the centerpiece of the JJ Peterka trade with Utah in June 2025, but that turned out to be Josh Doan. Kesselring struggled with a variety of injuries last season and was limited to 34 games, playing mostly bottom-pairing minutes and posting only two assists. After being dealt to the Sharks for a swap of first-round picks, the 26-year-old is playing in San Jose’s top-four, averaging nearly 19 minutes a night, and has four assists and is a -8 in 23 games.
Brandon Montour - Seattle
Montour played parts of two seasons in Buffalo before being dealt to Florida for a third-round pick in 2021. His career thrived with the Panthers, where he won a Stanley Cup in 2024, and then signed as a free agent with Seattle. In his third season with the Kraken, Montour is leading the Kraken in defensive scoring with 12 points(3 goals, 9 assists) in 17 games.
Luke Schenn - Vancouver
The veteran journeyman was acquired by the Sabres at the trade deadline, and with his 10th NHL club, he played four regular-season and two playoff games. Schenn signed a free-agent deal with Vancouver and is playing in his third stint with the Canucks. In 12 games, the 36-year-old has two assists and has been scratched the last week.
Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson - Vegas
The Stanley Cup and Olympic gold medal winner is off to a red-hot start for the Golden Knights and is averaging over a point per game, with 27 points (9 goals, 18 assists) in 22 games. Former Sabre Olofsson missed a month after being checked into the boards earlier this month, but picked up where he left off, and has 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists) in nine games, including goals in his last three games.
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