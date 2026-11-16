The Sabres traded Levi to the Oilers for a 2028 third-round pick, which is looking like a big mistake based on how the 24-year-old has taken charge in the Edmonton crease. The writing was on the wall for Levi’s tenure with Buffalo after the club claimed Colten Ellis off of waivers from St. Louis just prior to the start of last season. Buffalo demoted the 24-year-old Rochester after training camp because he was waiver exempt, and did not get an NHL look for the first time since signing with the Sabres in 2023.