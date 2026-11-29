Calgary Flames
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Flames Shut Out by Rangers in Tight 1-0 Loss
Nov 29, 2026 2:53 AMPublished Nov 29, 2026 2:53 AM
The Calgary Flames came up empty on Saturday night, dropping a 1-0 decision to the New York Rangers in the second half of a back-to-back.
Calgary was looking to bounce back after falling 5-3 to the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Martin Pospisil returned to the lineup after missing time following a hit to the head, while Dustin Wolf got the start between the pipes.
Both teams had their chances through the opening 40 minutes, but neither could find a way past the opposing goaltender. Wolf and Joonas Korpisalo were sharp, keeping the game scoreless heading into the third period.
Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Rangers finally broke through at 3:48 of the final frame.
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Following a Flames rush, Aydar Suniev sent a shot high and wide of the net. The puck travelled around the boards and landed on the stick of Noah Laba, who took off the other way with a clear path to the net. Laba walked in alone on Wolf, moved the puck to his forehand and slipped it through the five-hole to give New York a 1-0 lead.
Calgary pushed for an equalizer, finishing with a 30-29 advantage in shots, but Korpisalo turned aside everything the Flames threw his way to secure the shutout.
Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Three Takeaways
1. Korpisalo shuts the door
The Flames generated 30 shots on goal but couldn’t solve Korpisalo. It was a decent offensive effort considering the circumstances of a back-to-back, but Calgary couldn’t find the finish when it mattered. One goal was all it took to decide this one.
2. Pospisil brings his usual physical presence
Back in the lineup, Pospisil wasted little time getting back to his physical style of play. He finished with nine hits, leading all players from both teams. His return added some of the edge and energy that Calgary has come to expect from him.
3. Nemec’s point streak comes to an end
Simon Nemec saw his six-game point streak snapped on Saturday. The defenceman had put together seven points, including two goals and five assists, over that stretch before being held off the scoresheet against Calgary.
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