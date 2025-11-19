Three Takeaways: Tame Flames Offence Blown Away In The Windy City

The Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Tuesday night NHL action from the Second City.

Here are the takeaways:

Weak Offensive Game

This is the 21st game of the Flames 2025-26 season and they put up the second-lowest shots on goal (20) in any game thus far. And that is unexpected considering this team is known for putting up shots even if they are not quality ones.

I also mentioned in the preview that this team had gone back-to-back games of putting up at least 11 high-danger scoring chances. Well, in this game they put up five. Not even half...

Special Teams

It's funny to think that initially the one thing that was going to rescue the Flames was their power play: A team that was dead-last on the power play scored a PP goal on a team that was 15-for-15 in the penalty-kill before that goal.

You love to see stuff like this but in the end it just didn't play out like in those sports movies.

The penalty-kill was exactly what the doctor ordered. After giving up a PP goal in their only penalty-kill situation that contributed to Winnipeg's win in their last game, Calgary rebounded in this contest going 4-for-4.

Dustin Wolf

You want to give credit to him when he does his best, but tonight it just wasn't his night. In fact, it was one of his worst. He registered a save percentage of .818, the fifth-lowest in the 18th game he played this season.

Bottom Line

With little time on the drawing board, the Flames can't beat themselves up and need to work with what they've got.

The Sabres await for a second game of a back-to-back.