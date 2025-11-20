Three Takeaways: Flames Burn Buffalo With Season-High Six-Goal Hammering

The Calgary Flames beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 in their second road game of a back-to-back on Wednesday NHL action.

Here are the takeaways:

All-Around Performance

A complete 180 from their game the night before against Chicago, Calgary came to play in the Queen City.

In their 22nd game of the season, the Flames put up the sixth-most shots on goal (34), the second-best shooting percentage (17.65) AND put up the most goals (6) in any game this season.

That was not all.

Calgary restricted the Sabres to give up their (Flames') sixth-lowest scoring chances (22) AND high-danger scoring chances (9). The Calgary save percentage (0.933) was the fifth-best of any Flames game this season, all thanks to Devin Cooley (more on him below).

Special Teams

We didn't expect much from the power play, but in their defence they did get just one opportunity on the man-advantage.

The penalty-kill was splendid going 3-for-3.

Devin Cooley

We mentioned him briefly earlier, but Cooley was responsible for making 28 saves off 30 shots to register a save percentage of 0.933. It wasn't his highest save percentage of the season, but it was about time his performance earned him his first W in a Flames jersey.

Bottom Line

Consistency is key and that is what the Flames need to work on.

We've talked about this time and time again.

I won't be a believer until they do.

Their next challenge is against a mighty Dallas Stars at home on Saturday. Hopefully, they pick up then where they left off here.