Three Takeaways: Flames Lose One-Goal Heartbreaker In Carolina

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Calgary Flames 1-0 after overtime in Sunday afternoon NHL action.

Here are the takeaways:

Tip your hats to this blue line

The overtime goal was a killer, but take this into account: despite the fact that this high-powered Carolina group has put up the second-most shots on goal in the league in all-strength situations, out of the the 27 regular season games the Flames have played so far, they tied their season-low for most shots allowed on net (17).

And two of those shots came in OT.

Calgary also put up 25 blocks compared to Carolina's seven.

It was an excellent effort to keep the Hurricanes from scoring in regulation.

The Flames had a couple of good chances of their own such as from Blake Coleman and Matt Coronato. Had they been scored, we would be calling the defences' efforts game-winning ones.

Special Team

There was little expectation from the power play but in a game that lacked a lot of offence, you were hoping to see some passion from this department.

The best part about the penalty-kill was only going on it once. The even better part? Giving up zero shots of any kind on the PK.

Devin Cooley

You really cannot be mad at him. He just gave up one goal. And even that in OT. That's the best performance you can put up in a losing situation. A great job.

Bottom Line

While the Flames were lacking offence (especially went cold turkey in OT), they still put up double digit high-danger scoring chances (11) in even-strength situations for a season-high sixth game in a row.

Like I said earlier, if only they had scored, we would be talking about a completely different and preferable result.

The Flames finish off their road trip in Nashville on Tuesday next.