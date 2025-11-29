Three Takeaways: Flames Respond To Disastrous Tampa Bay Game With Emphatic Win Over Champions Panthers

The Calgary Flames redeemed themselves big time by besting the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions Florida Panthers 5-3 on early Friday NHL action.

Here are the takeaways:

Kings of the Comeback

Almost everything went well for the Flames.

Key word: "almost".

Before the first TV timeout at the 6:12 mark of the first period, Calgary found themselves in a familiar hole from two days ago. They were out-chanced 3-1 in high-danger scoring chances in even-strength situations, two of which led to goals for the home team even before the three-minute mark. A first career goal scored by Yan Kuznetsov 2:37 later was a low-danger goal, but badly needed.

The tide changed as by the 14:35 mark, it was the Flames that came back and were out-chancing the Panthers 5-4, including one that led to a game-tying goal by MacKenzie Weegar.

Florida eventually out-chanced Calgary 10-5 in the first period, but in the next two periods combined, the Flames would restrict Panthers to put up only seven high-danger scoring chances and would not have the same first period fire.

Special Teams

Yep, the power play worked its charm too.

The Morgan Frost PP goal was the game-winning goal and had Florida playing from behind and under pressure throughout the rest of the game.

The penalty-kill was VERY important: Out of their 26 games, this game ranks fourth in most total shots given up in the PK (12) without allowing a PP goal.

Devin Cooley

Just nine days ago, he was looking for his first win as a Flame and now after making 37 saves off 40 shots, he has three. Outstanding stuff.

Bottom Line

The Flames have continued their good offence

This is their fourth consecutive game where they have put up double-digit high-danger scoring chances (10) in even-strength hockey, something it hasn't done all season.

The defence and PK has already been great and seems like the offence is catching up now.

I really think this team can achieve something memorable this season.

Leave a like (it's free!) and/or tell us what you think!