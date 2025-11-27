    • Powered by Roundtable

    Three Takeaways: Nightmare Start Leaves Flames Helpless To Dominant Tampa Bay

    Nov 27, 2025, 03:14
    Updated at: Nov 27, 2025, 03:43
    Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nick Paul (20), defenceman Charle-Edouard D'Astous (51), defenceman Emil Lilleberg (78) and centre Gage Goncalves (93) react after a goal against the Calgary Flames in their game at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida (Source: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

    The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on early Wednesday NHL action.

    Here are the takeaways:

    Brutal Start

    The Lightning scored three goals on Calgary before even the six-minute mark. It was an embarrassing effort for Dustin Wolf as neither of those goals were considered high-danger goals. The game was basically done by then as everything else was cosmetic. Apart from Wolf, the Flames were outshot 20-8 in total shots in the the first period in even-strength hockey. They could only get six more shots in 5:04 of first period PP action, yet couldn't score.

    Special Teams

    Speaking of power play, the Flames were on the man-advantage for the fourth-longest this season (8:23) and the third-longest where they've come away with zero PP goals. In a game where you are fighting from behind, you need to play with urgency and score.

    Ideally, I'm against even being on the PK , even though Calgary was shorthanded for the eighth-lowest time without giving up a PP goal (6:23) in their 25th game of the season. But they still came out with a rare back-to-back shorthanded goal, and that's a consolation prize, if there can be any, in the end.

    Goalies

    Not going to sugar-coat it.  Wolf gave up three goals on an Expected Goal Against (xGA) value of 0.10.

    I don't even bring up Expected Goals in my articles but I have to just to emphasize how little that is.

    0.10?

    That's barely of anything...

    Devin Cooley managed 17 saves off 19 shots in his relief for a save percentage of 0.895.

    Bottom Line

    The Flames did put up their highest number of high-danger scoring chances (19) in even-strength hockey in any game this season, so the offence is improving.

    All is not lost.

    It was just a bad game with a bad start.

    The Florida Panthers are up next.