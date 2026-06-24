5 Fascinating Stats About Newest Flame Simon Nemec

On Tuesday, Calgary Flames General Manager Craig Conroy made a blockbuster trade with the New Jersey Devils, acquiring 21-year-old defenseman Simon Nemec and forward Maxim Tsyplakov.
Nemec joins the youth movement in Calgary, one led by 19-year-old Zayne Parekh, 23-year-old Matt Coronato, 24-year-old Dustin Wolf, 24-year-old Connor Zary, and 26-year-old Martin Pospisil.
Moreover, the Flames not only acquired a young player with three years of NHL experience, but Nemec has logged a lot of minutes for Slovakia in international hockey.
Here are five fascinating statistics about Nemec's career.
5. Named MVP of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Nemec had a great 2020-21 season. First, he played 39 games with HK Nitra, scoring 26 points. Then, he led all Slovakian U18 skaters in points and earned a Top 3 Player on Team award at the U20 World Juniors.
However, the following year, in 2021-22, he skated for the first time at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and won the tournament's MVP award and captured a silver medal. As captain, he had one goal and five assists in six games.
4. Nemec Will Be Only the 7th Slovakian Player in Flames History
As of 2026, Nemec is one of just 95 players from Slovakia to play in the NHL, and just the 29th defenseman to skate in a game. Moreover, he is about to become only the 7th player from Slovakia to put on a Flamin' C sweater, joining current teammates Martin Pospisil and Samuel Honzek.
Interestingly, Nemec will become the first and only defenseman from his country to play in Calgary, since everyone else has been a forward. Former Flames players from Slovakia include Adam Ruzicka, Ronald Petrovicky, Robert Dome, and Marek Hrivik.
3. Enjoys Playing Flames Goalies, Past and Present
Nemec has scored only 16 goals in the NHL, with his first coming against Philipp Grubauer and the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 7, 2023. So far, he's lit the lamp against 12 goalies, with Spencer Knight of the Chicago Blackhawks surrendering the most, since he gave up Nemec's only career hat trick on Nov. 12, 2025.
Interestingly, the former Devils' defenseman has beaten both of his new teammates, Wolf and Devin Cooley, while also getting one past former Flames goalie Dan Vladar. With five career goals against the Blackhawks, Nemec should enjoy playing in the Western Conference, as the two teams will meet three times.
2. Third-Highest Scoring Defenseman from 2022 Draft
As the second overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Nemec is just one of 76 players from his class to suit up for a game in the league. Of course, that year's leading scorer is first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens with 184 points, while Nemec ranks 10th overall in scoring.
With 49 points in 155 games, he is the third-highest scoring defenseman from 2022, behind the Canadiens' Lane Hutson (146 points) and the Anaheim Ducks' Pavel Mintyukov (69 points). Regarding games played, Nemec moves up to 8th and is one of 12 skaters in his draft class to surpass 100 games.
1. Won an Olympic Bronze Medal in 2022
Because Nemec had not yet made the jump to North America in 2022, he had a chance to represent Slovakia at the Winter Olympics. At just 18 years old, he captured a bronze medal when his team defeated Sweden. To make the lineup, Nemec had to play in qualifying games, where he picked up an assist in three contests. At the Winter Olympics, he played in seven games, picking up another assist.
In 2026, Nemec returned to the Slovakian lineup, first in two qualifying games, and six more at the Olympic Games. Once again, they played in the bronze medal game, except this time around, Slovakia lost 6-1 to Finland. Through two appearances, Nemec has already played 13 Olympic games.