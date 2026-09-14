5 Greatest Flames Home Seasons in Saddledome History

After a rocky start to December and four straight home losses, Calgary went on to win their next eight home games, with a tie against Detroit on February 19, 1991, ending their streak. Yet, that didn’t slow the team down, as they won their next nine at the Saddledome. From December 29 until the home finale on March 31, the Flames were 20-1-2 at home. They finished second in the Smythe Division with a 46-26-8 record and 100 points. In the first round, the team lost to the Edmonton Oilers in seven games, losing Game 7 in overtime at the Saddledome on April 16.