5 Greatest Flames Home Seasons in Saddledome History

Celebrate the Saddledome's final NHL season by revisiting the five winningest regular-season home campaigns in Flames history.
The Calgary Flames moved from Atlanta in the summer of 1980 and began their tenure in southern Alberta by playing at the Stampede Coral. In 1983, the Scotiabank Saddledome opened its doors, giving the Flames their permanent home for the past 43 years. Through the highs and lows, Stanley Cup Final appearances, and one championship, the Saddledome has earned a special place in franchise history. As we begin to celebrate the building’s final NHL season, which begins on October 1, we will publish a series of articles showcasing its history. Today, we look at the Top 5 winningest seasons in Saddledome history.
5. 1989-90 Season (28-7-5 — 61 points)
Months after winning the Stanley Cup at the Montreal Forum, the only visiting team to ever achieve that, the Flames kicked off the 1989-90 season against the Detroit Red Wings on October 5, 1989. They won a high-scoring contest 10-7 to begin the year 5-0-2 at home before losing on November 11 to the Los Angeles Kings. Before the end of the calendar year, the Flames lost only three times at the Saddledome, going 11-3-4 before New Year's.
In mid-January, Calgary had a four-game home winning streak, before a 3-2-0 record in February. Their last regular-season home loss came on March 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers, before finishing the season on a nine-game home win streak. Despite losing to Wayne Gretzky and the Kings in the first round, the Flames were Smythe Division champions after finishing 42-23-15 with 99 points.
4. 1990-91 Season (29-8-3 — 61 points)
The Flames carried their regular-season home success into 1990-91. They defeated Vancouver and Toronto to begin the season, then finally lost to the St. Louis Blues on October 18. However, that was their only home loss until November 14, when they lost to the New York Islanders.
After a rocky start to December and four straight home losses, Calgary went on to win their next eight home games, with a tie against Detroit on February 19, 1991, ending their streak. Yet, that didn’t slow the team down, as they won their next nine at the Saddledome. From December 29 until the home finale on March 31, the Flames were 20-1-2 at home. They finished second in the Smythe Division with a 46-26-8 record and 100 points. In the first round, the team lost to the Edmonton Oilers in seven games, losing Game 7 in overtime at the Saddledome on April 16.
3. 2006-07 Season (30-9-2 — 62 points)
Under new head coach Jim Playflair, the Flames secured 30 of their 43 regular-season wins at the Saddledome. Things started shakily, with a 2-3 record to start the season, before they went on a 10-game home winning streak and finished the calendar year at 14-4-0. Naturally, they started 2007 with a loss to Vancouver on January 4, before winning their next eight home contests.
Following a February 6 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, the Flames lost only four more times at home. Their only overtime loss during that stretch came against the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 10. Calgary also secured two shootout wins on February 28 (Minnesota) and March 12 (St. Louis), plus an overtime win over Nashville on March 22. The Flames finished third in the Northwest Division thanks to a 43-29-10 record and 96 points, bowing out to the Red Wings in the first round. After winning Games 3 and 4, they lost Game 6 in double overtime on April 22.
2. 2005-06 Season (30-7-4 — 64 points)
In 2004, the Flames played in the Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7. Unfortunately, a lockout canceled the 2004-05 season, so the next home game at the Saddledome was on October 13, 2005. Calgary lost its first game in overtime to the Dallas Stars, but after going 1-1-1, the team won its next eight home games. Following a couple of losses in November and December, the Flames finished the calendar year by beginning another lengthy win streak, this one reaching six games.
After a shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 1, Calgary finished the regular season 11-3-1 at the Saddledome. In the end, the Flames won the Northwest Division title thanks to a 46-25-11 record and 103 points. Despite their regular-season success and push to return to the Stanley Cup Final, the Flames once again lost in the first round, this time to the Anaheim Ducks in seven games. Ilya Bryzgalov recorded a 22-save shutout to preserve a 3-0 Ducks’ Game 7 victory at the Saddledome.
1. 1988-89 Season (32-4-4 — 68 points)
Fittingly, the Flames' Stanley Cup-winning 1988-89 season is also the greatest home campaign in Saddledome history. Although the club tied the New York Islanders in their home opener, Calgary didn’t lose at home until December 29, when they lost to their future Stanley Cup Final opponent, the Montreal Canadiens. They began the season at the Saddledome with an almost perfect record of 14-1-4.
Surprisingly, the Flames tied the Winnipeg Jets in the very next home contest following their first loss, and didn’t lose at home until the Boston Bruins came to town on February 18. Four nights later, the Toronto Maple Leafs earned a 4-3 overtime victory, before the Canadiens pulled off another visitor victory on March 2. Calgary went 18-3-0 in the calendar year of 1989 to finish the regular season with a 54-17-9 record. Their 117 points helped the team win its second Presidents’ Trophy.
En route to the Stanley Cup, the Flames went 9-3 at the Saddledome in the playoffs, including a 2-1 record in the Stanley Cup Final. The club lost Game 1 of the first round to Vancouver in overtime before rallying to win Game 7 in overtime and advance. Calgary then opened the second round with another overtime victory over the Kings. Although they would go on to win the Stanley Cup in Montreal, that season’s team forged their identity at the Saddledome, where the Flames put together the greatest home season in franchise history.