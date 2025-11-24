A Sigh of Relief and a Step Forward for Connor Zary

If you’ve been watching Connor Zary closely the past week or two, Sunday’s breakthrough against the Vancouver Canucks didn’t come as a surprise. It felt like the kind of moment that had been building—not because of luck, but because of habits, positioning, and a willingness to keep doing the right things even when the results weren’t there.

Zary hadn’t scored since opening night, and stretches like that can wear on a player - he’s said as much. He has spent time on the fourth line, trying to claw his way back into a top nine role, and to his credit, he didn’t sulk or fade. Instead, you could see him tightening up the details of his game: stronger puck touches, quicker routes, and more assertive reads.

The turning point came when Sam Honzek’s injury forced the coaching staff to shuffle the forward group. Zary got the bump up to a line with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman—two veterans who thrive on structure—and suddenly, his game started to open up. He was moving his feet, showing flashes of speed, and most importantly, getting inside the dots where real offence happens.

He admitted after Sunday’s game that the lack of finish had been on his mind:

“I’ve been feeling good about my game lately, but when you come to the end of the game and you look at the stat sheet and it’s blank on there, that’s tough as a player,” Zary explained postgame.

“I know who I am and I know the kind of player I can be… it’s just finding that confidence and being confident in myself to make those plays.”

That quote says a lot. It’s not that he doubted his ability—it’s that he was waiting for the tangible reward that reinforces the process.

And on Sunday, he finally got it.

The goal wasn’t flashy, but it was exactly the type of play that shows a player is dialed in. Zary initiated things in his own zone, then recognized the transition developing and drove straight to the net. He didn’t drift to the perimeter or slow up—he cut a direct path to the crease. When the rebound spilled out, he was the first one there. That’s opportunistic hockey. That’s reading the play, getting inside, and trusting that the puck will eventually find you.

The emotional release that followed—the celebration, the exhale—was the reaction of a player who’s been grinding through the adversity and finally saw the payoff.

Now the conversation shifts from finally scoring to what’s next. If Zary continues to play this assertive, direct style, he becomes a meaningful weapon for Calgary— which they desperately need.

Sunday wasn’t just a goal. It was a sign that Zary is trending the right way—and a reminder that opportunities reward the players who refuse to drift away from the hard parts of the game.