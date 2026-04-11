BREAKING NEWS: Calgary Pulls Trigger on Abram Wiebe Signing

Abram Wiebe’s rapid rise from Frozen Four standout to NHL signee has him on the brink of a potential debut with the Calgary Flames in the final days of the season.
University of North Dakota defenseman Abram Wiebe is taking the next step in his hockey journey—straight to the NHL.
The 6-foot-3 junior out of Mission, British Columbia has signed with the Calgary Flames and is expected to join the team immediately, giving him a legitimate chance to appear in games before the regular season wraps up. Calgary has just four contests remaining, beginning with a road matchup in Seattle on Saturday, followed by home dates against Utah, Colorado, and Los Angeles.
A Steady Climb to the Pros
Wiebe’s path to this moment hasn’t been rushed—it’s been built.
Originally selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights, Wiebe chose patience over immediacy last summer, returning to North Dakota for his junior campaign rather than signing early. That decision paid off.
His progression in Grand Forks was evident year over year. After posting one goal and 10 points as a freshman, Wiebe took a noticeable step forward with 24 points as a sophomore. This season, he elevated his game again, finishing with five goals, 29 points, and a plus-13 rating while playing a key role on the back end.
More importantly, he helped drive team success. Wiebe was part of a North Dakota group that captured the NCHC’s Penrose Cup as regular-season champions and advanced to the program’s first Frozen Four in a decade. Their run came to an end in a tightly contested 2-1 semifinal loss to Wisconsin on Thursday.
Calgary acquired Wiebe’s rights from Vegas in January as part of the Rasmus Andersson trade, a move that now looks increasingly intentional as the organization adds a mature, steadily developing defenseman to its system.
Wiebe also gained valuable international experience this season, representing the U.S. Collegiate Selects at the Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland, where the team finished as runner-up.
He was recognized for his performance with a spot on the All-NCHC Second Team—another sign of how far his game has come.
And he may not be the only Fighting Hawk making the jump. Fellow junior defenseman Jake Livanavage is drawing considerable attention as an undrafted free agent and could soon follow a similar path to the professional ranks.
For Wiebe, though, the focus shifts immediately—new city, new level, and potentially, his first NHL shift just days away.