Calgary Flames Defeat Sharks 2-1 as William Stromgren Scores First NHL Goal

Calgary Flames
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Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2026 7:06 AMPublished Nov 3, 2026 7:06 AM
Updated Nov 3, 2026 7:08 AM
The Calgary Flames continued their road trip in San Jose on Monday night, picking up a 2-1 win over the Sharks.
It was a fast-paced, back-and-forth start, with Calgary applying pressure early and eventually opening the scoring off a Sharks turnover at the blueline. Adam Klapka picked up the loose puck, walked in and fired a wrist shot past Yaroslav Askarov's glove to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.
Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The second period went without a goal, but Calgary added some insurance early in the third. Klapka drove the puck deep into the Sharks' zone before throwing it out front to William Stromgren, who buried his second attempt for his first career NHL goal and a 2-0 Flames lead.
San Jose answered moments later when Sam Dickinson found a loose puck in front and chipped it past Dustin Wolf to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The Flames held on from there, shutting down the Sharks' attack the rest of the way to secure the win. Wolf finished with 26 saves, earning his second consecutive victory.
Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Three Takeaways
1. Dustin Wolf delivers another solid performance
Wolf was composed throughout the night, playing positionally sound and doing a good job limiting rebounds and second opportunities. He gave Calgary the saves they needed, particularly after the Sharks cut the lead to one.
It was also another opportunity to perform against his hometown team. Wolf entered the game with a 10-2-0 career record against San Jose and added another win to that mark.
2. Flames keep Celebrini in check
Calgary did a good job limiting Macklin Celebrini's time and space throughout the night. The Sharks' young star entered the game with eight points in eight career games against the Flames, but Calgary kept him from taking over offensively.
The Flames have also had San Jose's number for quite some time. With the win, Calgary improved to 15-2-0 in its last 17 games against the Sharks.
3. William Stromgren gets his first NHL goal
It was a memorable night for Stromgren, who scored his first career NHL goal (the game-winner) in his fourth career game and first appearance since being recalled from the Calgary Wranglers.
The 23-year-old has been productive at the AHL level this season, recording 11 points in 11 games with the Wranglers. He has carried that offensive production into his latest NHL opportunity, making an immediate impact with his first goal.
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