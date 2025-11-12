Calgary Flames Place Justin Kirkland on Waivers

The Calgary Flames have placed forward Justin Kirkland on waivers, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Kirkland has recorded one assist, five shots on goal, 13 hits, and three blocked shots through nine games with Calgary this season. The forward has been a healthy scratch for the club’s past five contests.

The 29-year-old has provided depth minutes in a checking role since joining the organization and has split time between the Flames and their AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, over the past two seasons.

If Kirkland clears waivers, he is expected to be eligible for assignment to the Wranglers.