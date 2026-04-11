Calgary Flames Prospects Steal Spotlight With Major NCAA Awards

The freshman standout delivered a remarkable debut season, leading the entire NCAA in scoring with 59 points, including 25 goals and 34 assists. His production not only paced all players nationally but also set him comfortably atop the freshman leaderboard, finishing eight points clear of Gavin McKenna. In doing so, Wyttenbach became the first Flames prospect to win the Tim Taylor Award since Jon Gillies in the 2012–13 campaign.