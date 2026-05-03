Calgary Flames Trade Buzz Explodes Around Two Veteran Stars

With the NHL Draft approaching, the Calgary Flames are emerging as a team to watch as trade speculation intensifies around veteran stars Blake Coleman and Jonathan Huberdeau.
The Calgary Flames arrive at next month’s NHL Draft facing the kind of offseason that can define a franchise for years—one where Craig Conroy must decide whether to accelerate the rebuild, preserve veteran leadership, or cash in on trade value while it still exists.
Blake Coleman Could Be Calgary’s Most Valuable Trade Chip
League chatter continues to build around Calgary’s willingness to explore meaningful roster moves, with veteran winger Blake Coleman and high-priced forward Jonathan Huberdeau emerging as two of the most intriguing names connected to the club’s summer plans.
Coleman, 34, may represent the cleaner and more realistic trade chip.
The respected two-way winger has one season remaining on his contract at a manageable $4.9 million cap hit and can submit a 10-team trade list, giving him some control over any move. Even so, his profile remains attractive across the league: a proven playoff performer, back-to-back Stanley Cup champion, dependable penalty killer, physical presence, and valued dressing-room voice.
Despite Calgary moving veterans such as Rasmus Andersson, MacKenzie Weegar, and Nazem Kadri during its broader reset, Coleman remained in place through the deadline. That decision now leaves Conroy with a pivotal choice: extend one of the organization’s most trusted leaders or maximize his value while contenders are searching for battle-tested depth.
Coleman’s own comments after the season suggested both loyalty and realism. He made clear he enjoys Calgary, values the room, and would welcome staying, but also acknowledged his future depends on the direction management chooses. That sentiment mirrors the dilemma facing the Flames themselves.
On the ice, Coleman still produced respectable value in 2025-26, recording 20 goals and 35 points in 69 games while averaging over 17 minutes a night and contributing in all situations. He also delivered 152 hits, underscoring the rugged style contenders covet.
Jonathan Huberdeau Remains The Organization’s Toughest Puzzle
Huberdeau presents a far more complicated equation.
Once acquired to be the offensive centerpiece of the franchise, the former 115-point playmaker has struggled to replicate his elite form in Calgary. He remains signed through 2030-31 at a $10.5 million annual cap hit and carries full no-movement protection until 2029, severely limiting flexibility.
Any legitimate attempt to move Huberdeau would almost certainly require Calgary to retain a substantial portion of the contract—potentially 40 percent or more—and even then, finding a willing trade partner would be difficult.
There was brief optimism in 2024-25 when Huberdeau posted 28 goals and 62 points, hinting at a resurgence. But last season quickly unraveled. Limited to 50 games, he managed 10 goals and 25 points before undergoing season-ending hip surgery.
That is why Calgary’s preference may be less about trading Huberdeau and more about rehabilitating his value. With younger wingers pressing for opportunity, the organization needs him to become a productive top-six contributor rather than a sunk cost occupying premium cap space.
For Conroy, the broader challenge is balancing patience with urgency.
The Flames have missed the playoffs for four consecutive seasons and continue searching for a clear competitive timeline. Whether Calgary uses the draft to add futures, weaponize cap space, or pursue hockey trades, this summer feels less like routine maintenance and more like a directional crossroads.
Coleman may be the move that advances the rebuild. Huberdeau may be the contract that determines its ceiling.
Either way, Calgary should be one of the league’s most closely watched teams when draft week arrives.