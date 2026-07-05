Calgary Has A Cowboy Now—And He’s A First-Round Pick For The Flames
A first-round pick for the Calgary Flames, Carson Carels skipped the draft stage for a family farm in Manitoba before bringing his cowboy roots and quiet confidence straight into development camp in Calgary.
On most draft nights, top-10 picks are under the brightest lights in hockey, walking the stage, shaking hands, posing for photos, and stepping into the NHL spotlight in real time.
Carson Carels did it differently. He was back home on the family farm in Cypress River, Manitoba, where the noise wasn’t cameras and draft buzz, but cattle, chores, and the rhythm of calving season.
That contrast followed him straight into Calgary Flames development camp, where the 6-foot-2, 198-pound left-shot defenseman finally stepped onto the ice as a top-10 pick — still very much carrying that rural identity with him.
“I’m embracing it all,” Carels told NHL.com's Lawrence Heinen after the first day of development camp. “It’s kind of settling in more and I get to feel like I’m a part of the organization more, so it’s nice.”
For Carels, the path to becoming the No. 6 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft didn’t come with a trip to Buffalo’s KeyBank Center. It came with a family decision to stay put, to remain on the farm, and to let the moment unfold in a place that’s been part of his life far longer than hockey arenas.
That decision wasn’t a reaction to precedent, either. Nashville Predators prospect Brady Martin also stayed home on draft night a year earlier, but Carels said the choice wasn’t modeled after anyone else.
“It was more just a group decision to just do it, and I mean, I don't think if Brady wouldn't have done it last year, that we would have changed our minds,” Carels said. “We probably would have done the same thing. We’re a really tight-knit family. We're just calving cows still. Right now we're kind of in between, where we're getting a little off calving and getting into the haying.”
That same farm-first mindset didn’t disappear when he arrived at WinSport for development camp. Between skating sessions on adjacent rinks and quick turnarounds that barely left time to return to the locker room, Carels found himself pulled into a different kind of attention — this time from fans rather than livestock.
Carson Carels is the modern-day Dwayne Robertson
“Some of us guys didn't really get to go back to the locker room after the first skate,” Carels said. “We were just all fan interaction and everything like that. It's really special to see everyone come out like this. It's a really special fanbase here and it's been awesome so far.”
Flames general manager Craig Conroy wasn’t bothered in the slightest by how Carels chose to experience draft night.
“We ask everybody, are you going to the draft, when we were at the (NHL Scouting) Combine,” Conroy said. “He said, 'No, I'm going to do it from the farm.' Brady Martin did it last year. I thought it was great. When I talked to him, he was definitely having a party in the background. I could hear all the noise, so they were having fun. He seemed very excited, too, about being a Flame. It's an exciting time for the organization.”
The organization’s development staff sees something deeper than just a rural backdrop.
“The first thing that comes to mind for me is just you that that there's the character and the work ethic and the ability to fight through adversity and all those things are there,” said Flames director of player development Ray Edwards. “There's a special player there. Obviously, we don’t want to put a lot of pressure on him, but to get him where we got him ... he was our No. 1 defenseman all the time. He was our guy.
“To get him where we got him, we were ecstatic.”
That same identity carried into the end of camp as Carels skated with Team McDonald, helping them to a 10-8 win over Team Vernon to capture the Snowy Cup, named in honor of former Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow.
On the ice, though, the focus is already shifting toward what comes next.
Carels put up 73 points (20 goals, 53 assists) in 58 games with the Prince George Cougars, finishing tied for fourth among Western Hockey League defensemen, and will head to the University of North Dakota this fall.
“It’s going to be a good step for me to make a step instead of a leap to this next level,” Carels said. “I think UND is going to shape me to be a more complete player and continue my maturity as a player. It's going to be a good step and I'm really happy going there.”
There, he’ll be joining Flames forward prospect Cole Reschny — a familiar face from international tournaments and now the college ranks — as the next chapter begins, one that doesn’t feel like leaving the farm behind, but more like carrying it with him into every rink he steps on.