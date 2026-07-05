Calgary Has A Cowboy Now—And He’s A First-Round Pick For The Flames

“We ask everybody, are you going to the draft, when we were at the (NHL Scouting) Combine,” Conroy said. “He said, 'No, I'm going to do it from the farm.' Brady Martin did it last year. I thought it was great. When I talked to him, he was definitely having a party in the background. I could hear all the noise, so they were having fun. He seemed very excited, too, about being a Flame. It's an exciting time for the organization.”