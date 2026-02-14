Canada Rolls Past Switzerland 5–1, Captures Group A at Milano Cortina

Team Canada stayed perfect at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina on Friday, skating to a decisive 5–1 win over Switzerland in their second preliminary round matchup. With the victory, Canada improves to 2–0–0–0 capturing Group A heading into its final round-robin game.
There were a few lineup changes for Canada in this one. Brad Marchand was unavailable, with Seth Jarvis drawing in. On the back end, Josh Morrissey missed the game due to injury. In goal, Jordan Binnington—who recorded a shutout against Czechia on Thursday—gave way to Logan Thompson, who earned the start.
Canada’s top stars once again led the charge offensively. Nathan MacKinnon finished with a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid added a goal and two helpers, and Sidney Crosby chipped in with a goal. Macklin Celebrini had a goal and an assist, while Cale Makar contributed two assists. In net, Thompson turned aside 24 shots to secure the win.
Canada opened the scoring at 5:45 of the first period on the power play. MacKinnon threaded a cross-ice pass to McDavid who wired a quick shot past Swiss netminder Akira Schmid to make it 1–0.
The lead doubled at 10:54 when McDavid spotted Thomas Harley in the high slot. Harley fired a shot through traffic and into the back of the net for his third point of the tournament.
Switzerland responded on the power play at 12:42, as Pius Suter beat Thompson to cut the deficit to 2–1 heading into the intermission.
Canada regained full control early in the second period. At 4:14, MacKinnon found Celebrini, who hammered home a one-timer for his second goal of the tournament, restoring the two-goal cushion.
In the third, Crosby extended the lead to 4–1 at 7:28, getting a stick on a pass from Mitch Marner and tipping it past Schmid.
MacKinnon capped the scoring at 13:03. Celebrini forced a turnover, McDavid drove hard to the net and created a scramble, and the loose puck found MacKinnon, who calmly buried it to seal the 5–1 final.
The win marks Canada’s 12th straight Olympic victory in tournaments featuring NHL players. Canada will wrap up the preliminary round Sunday against France, with first place in Group A firmly secured.