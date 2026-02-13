Logo
Calgary Flames
Powered by Roundtable
Pospisil, Slovakia Edge Italy to Stay Rolling at Milano Cortina 2026 cover image

Pospisil, Slovakia Edge Italy to Stay Rolling at Milano Cortina 2026

Bryan Wilson
2h
Partner
162Members·1,617Posts
BryanWilson@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Martin Pospisil and Team Slovakia kept the momentum rolling Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, edging the host Italy 3–2 in preliminary round action.

Pospisil, the lone representative from the Calgary Flames at the Olympics, skated 14:01 at centre alongside Milos Kelemen and Pavel Regenda, finishing the night with one shot on goal.

Former Flames forward Adam Ruzicka found the scoresheet with a goal for Slovakia in the win.

Team Slovakia (2-0-0-0) looks to remain unbeaten as they turn their attention to Team Sweden to wrap up their preliminary round on Saturday. 

Latest News