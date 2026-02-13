Pospisil, Slovakia Edge Italy to Stay Rolling at Milano Cortina 2026

Martin Pospisil and Team Slovakia kept the momentum rolling Friday at the 2026\nWinter Olympics, edging the host Italy 3–2 in preliminary round action.\n\nPospisil, the lone representative from the Calgary Flames at the Olympics,\nskated 14:01 at centre alongside Milos Kelemen and Pavel Regenda, finishing the\nnight with one shot on goal.\n\nFormer Flames forward Adam Ruzicka found the scoresheet with a goal for Slovakia\nin the win.\n\nTeam Slovakia (2-0-0-0) looks to remain unbeaten as they turn their attention to\nTeam Sweden to wrap up their preliminary round on Saturday.