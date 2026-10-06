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Connor Zary, Brayden Pachal Clear Waivers, Expected to Join Wranglers

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Bryan Wilson
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Oct 6, 2026 7:09 PM

Connor Zary and Brayden Pachal have cleared waivers.

Both players are expected to be assigned to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

For Zary, the move marks a difficult start to the 2026-27 season for the 24-year-old forward, who was already trending toward a reduced role after being held out of Calgary’s second game of the season.

Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn ImagesCredit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

The Flames selected Zary 24th overall in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, and while he has shown flashes of the offensive potential that made him a first-round selection, injuries and inconsistency have slowed his progression.

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Zary struggled to find his footing last season, recording 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points in 74 games. His difficult campaign also led to speculation that the Flames could move on from the forward during the offseason, with his name appearing in trade rumours throughout the summer.

Now, Zary will head to the Wranglers in an opportunity to reset his game and rebuild some confidence.

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His $3.775 million annual average value may have played a role in his going unclaimed on waivers, while his recent injury history and lack of production could have further reduced interest from teams around the league.

For the Flames, the decision gives Zary an opportunity to play significant minutes in the AHL rather than remain in a limited role.

Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn ImagesCredit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Pachal, meanwhile, also cleared waivers and is expected to join the Wranglers. It leaves an opening for a possible recall to fill a defensive position for a player like, possibly, Hunter Brzustewicz. 

The Flames now have additional flexibility as they continue to shape their roster early in the season.

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