Connor Zary, Brayden Pachal Clear Waivers, Expected to Join Wranglers

For Zary, the move marks a difficult start to the 2026-27 season for the 24-year-old forward, who was already trending toward a reduced role after being held out of Calgary’s second game of the season.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
The Flames selected Zary 24th overall in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, and while he has shown flashes of the offensive potential that made him a first-round selection, injuries and inconsistency have slowed his progression.
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Zary struggled to find his footing last season, recording 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points in 74 games. His difficult campaign also led to speculation that the Flames could move on from the forward during the offseason, with his name appearing in trade rumours throughout the summer.
Now, Zary will head to the Wranglers in an opportunity to reset his game and rebuild some confidence.