Fan Favorite Appears On The Way Out In Calgary After Emotional Plea

Ryan Lomberg made one final, heartfelt case to remain in Calgary, but the Flames’ growing commitment to youth may leave the veteran forward searching for a new home this summer.
As the season wound down and lockers were cleared inside the Calgary Flames dressing room on Friday, Ryan Lomberg wasn’t ready to close the door quietly.
The 31-year-old winger—who arrived in Calgary on a two-year contract fresh off a Stanley Cup victory with the Florida Panthers—is now headed toward unrestricted free agency. And if there’s one thing he’s made unmistakably clear, it’s that he’d prefer not to leave.
“I’ve been pretty vocal about how much I love Calgary, how much I want to be a part of it, how much I love the people, the organization, all that stuff. I’ve enjoyed every day wearing the Flaming C, and I’ve been proud to be a Calgary Flame. I’m not exactly sure what the future holds, but I’m definitely thankful to be a Calgary Flame and to have been a Calgary Flame.”
That sentiment has been a constant throughout the year. Lomberg hasn’t hidden his desire to remain with the organization, embracing both the city and the role he carved out as an energy-driven presence in the lineup. But as the season progressed, the situation began to shift in a way that suggested his tenure might be nearing its conclusion.
Youth Movement Reshaping The Roster
Down the stretch, Lomberg found himself increasingly on the outside looking in. He dressed for only two of the club’s final 19 games, as the Flames opted to allocate ice time to emerging talent like Tyson Gross and Aydar Suniev. It was a telling development—one that reflected a broader organizational pivot.
Calgary appears committed to leaning into its next wave of players heading into the 2026–27 campaign. With a roster already carrying a number of contracts and a clear emphasis on development, opportunities are becoming increasingly scarce for veterans occupying depth roles.
General manager Craig Conroy didn’t entirely dismiss the possibility of a reunion, though his comments hinted at the balancing act ahead.
“We’ve got to take a couple days because everything is emotional. I’ll reflect and see where we think this is going. We have a lot of players under contract right now. When you have players, there needs to be room to play, too.”
It’s a measured response, but one that reinforces the reality of the situation. While Lomberg’s impact—defined by physicality, pace, and an ability to tilt momentum in short bursts—remains valued, roster construction often leaves little room for sentiment.
Unless there’s an unexpected pivot from management, the most likely outcome is that Lomberg will test the open market in search of a fresh opportunity. And if that’s the case, he’ll depart Calgary the same way he played: with honesty, intensity, and a clear appreciation for the place he called home.