Five Flames Prospects Off to Strong Starts This Season

Calgary Flames
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Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2026 4:56 PMPublished Oct 7, 2026 4:56 PM
The Calgary Flames are in a rebuild, a retool, or whatever term you want to use for the current stage of the organization.
Whatever the label, patience is going to be required at the NHL level.
The Flames are still trying to find consistency with their young NHL roster, but there are encouraging signs that the organization is building a deeper prospect pool behind it.
Calgary has invested heavily in the draft over the past few years while adding prospects through trades and other avenues. The result is a system that is becoming deeper and more interesting.
It is still far too early to make major declarations about where these players will ultimately end up, but several Flames prospects have gotten off to strong starts this season.
Here are a few new names worth watching.
Chase Harrington, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)
Harrington might be the most intriguing name on this list right now.
The Flames selected the forward in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2026 NHL Draft, and he returned to Spokane this season after being named captain of the Chiefs.
Through four games, Harrington has three goals and seven points with a plus-7 rating. He also leads the team in points, assists, penalty minutes and plus/minus.
His season began with a statement performance. In his first two games, Harrington recorded three goals, two assists and two fights, completing a Gordie Howe hat trick along the way.
He is also coming off a strong 2025-26 season, when he recorded 28 goals and 57 points in 61 games.
Ethan Wyttenbach, Quinnipiac (NCAA)
Wyttenbach is another prospect who has given Flames fans plenty to be excited about.
Calgary selected him in the fifth round, 144th overall, in the 2025 NHL Draft, and the 19-year-old is back with Quinnipiac for his sophomore season.
Through two games, Wyttenbach has two goals and four points.
That comes after an outstanding freshman campaign in which he recorded 25 goals and 34 assists for 59 points in 40 games.
Now the challenge is doing it again.
A strong sophomore season would only add to the intrigue surrounding a player who has already exceeded expectations once.
Joe Iginla, Vancouver Giants (WHL)
There is obviously going to be additional attention around Iginla.
The son of Flames legend Jarome Iginla, Joe was selected by Calgary 65th overall in the third round of the 2026 NHL Draft.
The younger Iginla has returned to the WHL with Vancouver and has recorded one goal and three points through five games.
Iginla finished last season with 32 points in 59 games between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Vancouver Giants.
The name will naturally bring additional attention, but Calgary will ultimately be focused on his development.
For now, he has made a solid start.
Credit: Bryan Wilson
Henry Mews, Michigan (NCAA)
Mews is entering his third season in the Flames organization after Calgary selected the defenceman 74th overall in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft.
The 20-year-old is playing at the University of Michigan, where he has two assists through two games to start the season.
Mews is coming off a shortened 2025-26 campaign in which he recorded nine points in 10 games.
Before making the jump to Michigan, Mews had a highly productive junior career, including an 82-point season in 68 games with Ottawa and Sudbury in 2024-25.
His ability to move the puck and contribute offensively makes him an intriguing defensive prospect for Calgary.
Simon Katolicky, Sarnia Sting (OHL)
Katolicky is one of the newest additions to Calgary’s prospect pool.
The 18-year-old made the jump to North America this season with the Sarnia Sting after playing in Finland with Tappara’s junior program.
Katolicky has two goals and three points through seven games with Sarnia.
At 6-foot-5, he brings an intriguing combination of size and skill, and his transition to North American hockey will be worth watching as the season progresses.
The Bigger Picture
It is still early.
A strong September or October does not guarantee that any of these players will eventually become NHL regulars. Development rarely happens in a straight line, and every prospect has a different timeline.
But that is also the encouraging part for Calgary. The Flames are no longer relying on one or two prospects to carry the weight of the organization’s future.
There is legitimate depth developing throughout the WHL, OHL and NCAA, with players at different stages of development and with different skill sets.
Harrington is wearing a captain’s letter and producing offensively. Wyttenbach is coming off a 59-point NCAA season and has started this year at two points per game. Iginla is beginning to establish himself in Vancouver, while Mews is producing at a point-per-game pace at Michigan. Katolicky is adjusting to North American hockey after making the jump from Finland.
None of that guarantees future NHL success. But it does give the Flames something they have been trying to build for years: options.
As the organization continues working through its current NHL rebuild, those options could become increasingly important.
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