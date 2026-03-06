Flames Acquire Ryan Strome from Ducks

CALGARY, AB — The Calgary Flames made their first move of the NHL trade deadline, acquiring forward Ryan Strome from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round draft pick, as reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.
Strome, 32, has recorded three goals and six assists for nine points in 33 games this season with Anaheim. The veteran centre brings experience and depth to the Flames lineup as the club continues to reshape its roster.
Strome originally joined the Ducks after signing a five-year contract with Anaheim on July 13, 2022. Over the course of his NHL career, he has established himself as a reliable forward capable of contributing offensively while playing key minutes in various roles.