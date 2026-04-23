Flames Add Third Player To 2026 World Championship Roster

The Calgary Flames are sending Devin Cooley, Martin Pospisil, and Olli Maatta to the 2026 IIHF World Championship, giving the organization a quietly impactful international presence.
The Calgary Flames are sending more than just a pair of names overseas this spring—Devin Cooley, Martin Pospisil, and Olli Maatta will all suit up at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, giving Calgary a quietly meaningful presence on the international stage.
What started as a smaller note has turned into something with a little more weight. Cooley and Pospisil were already in the mix, but Maatta joining the group rounds it out in a way that feels reflective of the roster itself—different roles, different paths, all meeting at the same moment.
Three Different Paths, One Stage
Cooley’s journey is the kind players don’t forget. Nothing about his rise was handed to him, and even this season felt like something he had to wrestle into existence. When he finally got his stretch of NHL games, he didn’t just survive it—he looked like he belonged. Now he heads to represent Team USA with a chance to build on that feeling, not just prove he can hang, but show he can be leaned on when things tighten up.
Pospisil’s story carries a different kind of edge. His season never really settled—injuries, inconsistency, and stretches where he couldn’t quite find his footing. But if there’s a setting that suits his game, it’s this one. Short tournament, high emotion, less time to think and more reason to just play fast and physical. Slovakia knows exactly what it’s getting from him: energy, bite, and the ability to swing a shift just by refusing to back off.
Maatta might be the easiest to overlook and the hardest to replace. When he arrived in Calgary, things didn’t get louder—they got calmer. Breakouts cleaner. Decisions simpler. That kind of presence doesn’t always jump off the page, but coaches trust it, especially in tournaments like this. Finland didn’t call him for flash—they called him because his game travels, no matter the rink or the system.
For Calgary, this isn’t just about having names at the tournament. It’s about what those names represent. A goalie still carving out his place, a forward trying to reestablish his rhythm, and a veteran defenseman who already knows exactly who he is. That kind of spread matters more than it seems.
And for the players, this time of year can change things. The World Championship has a way of resetting momentum. A few strong games, a bigger role, a moment or two that sticks—and suddenly the offseason feels different. Lighter. More certain.
Three players heading over instead of two doesn’t scream headline at first.
But it says plenty if you’re paying attention.