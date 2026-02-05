Flames Announce Season-Ending Surgery for Jonathan Huberdeau

The Calgary Flames announced Thursday that forward Jonathan Huberdeau will miss the remainder of the season after electing to undergo hip surgery.
The team confirmed Huberdeau has been playing through a hip-related issue throughout the year, and after further evaluation, the decision was made to proceed with hip resurfacing surgery. The move is aimed at ensuring his long-term health and positioning him for a full return next season.
Flames general manager Craig Conroy acknowledged the impact of the loss while emphasizing the bigger picture.