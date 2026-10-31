Flames Bounce Back With Six-Goal Outburst Against Kraken

Calgary Flames
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Oct 31, 2026 3:24 AMPublished Oct 31, 2026 3:24 AM
Updated Oct 31, 2026 3:27 AM
The Calgary Flames are back in the win column after earning a convincing 6-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday night.
Calgary continued its strong play on home ice, extending its winning streak at the Saddledome to five games while getting contributions throughout the lineup.
The game got off to a physical start, with Adam Klapka dropping the gloves with Curtis Douglas in a heavyweight tilt. Klapka got the better of the exchange, taking Douglas down to the ice. Douglas was subsequently assessed a roughing penalty for throwing additional shots after the fight had ended, giving Calgary an early power-play opportunity.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
The Flames made it count.
At 2:32 of the first period, Morgan Frost carried the puck toward the net before firing a shot glove-side past Philipp Grubauer to open the scoring. Joel Farabee and Matt Coronato picked up the assists.
Seattle responded at 11:34 when Freddy Gaudreau tipped a shot on net. Dustin Wolf made the initial stop, but Gaudreau tracked down the rebound and slid it past the goaltender’s outstretched pad to tie the game.
Calgary appeared to regain the lead later in the period, but the goal was waved off following a review. Replays showed Seattle defenceman Brandon Montour directing the puck into his own net, but the officials upheld the original no-goal decision.
The Flames found their breakthrough early in the second period.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
At 5:55, Frost spotted Aydar Suniev alone in front of the Seattle net and delivered a pass that Suniev buried with a one-timer over Grubauer to put Calgary ahead 2-1.
The Flames added to their lead on another power play at 8:43. Matvei Gridin sent a hard pass toward the net that deflected off a skate and past Grubauer to make it 3-1. Farabee and Coronato collected their second assists of the night.
Farabee then extended the lead at 10:40. Mikael Backlund found him in the high slot, where the winger fired a shot through Grubauer’s five-hole to make it 4-1.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
That would be the end of Grubauer’s night, as Joey Daccord entered in relief.
Seattle managed to get one back before the second intermission. With Zayne Parekh in the penalty box for slashing, Mackie Samoskevich blasted a one-timer past Wolf at 18:15 to cut Calgary’s lead to 4-2.
Any momentum Seattle hoped to carry into the third period didn’t last long.
Just 39 seconds into the final frame, Coronato carried the puck across the blue line and wired a wrist shot from distance past Daccord to restore Calgary’s three-goal advantage. It was Coronato’s third goal of the season.
Ryan Strome put the finishing touches on the victory late in the period. Gridin sold a shot, froze Daccord and delivered a perfect pass across the ice to Strome, who made no mistake with a well-placed finish. Parekh picked up the secondary assist on the 6-2 goal.
Calgary’s special teams and offensive depth made the difference, with the Flames getting contributions from several players in a strong response on home ice.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Three Takeaways
1. Joel Farabee continues to lead the way offensively
Farabee had another productive night, finishing with a goal and two assists against Seattle. He is tied for the lead in Flames scoring and now has 14 points (4G, 10A) through 13 games this season. His chemistry with Calgary’s offensive group is becoming an important part of the team’s attack.
2. Matt Coronato delivers a four-point performance
Coronato had his best offensive performance of the season, recording a goal and three assists for four points. He now has three goals and 11 assists for 14 points through 13 games. His ability to contribute both as a scorer and playmaker gives Calgary another important offensive option.
3. Aydar Suniev keeps finding the back of the net
Suniev continues to make the most of his opportunities. His second-period goal was his fourth of the season in just 10 games, putting him alongside Gridin for the team lead at the time. Gridin later moved ahead with his fifth goal of the season, giving Calgary another pair of young forwards making an impact offensively.
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