Beyond the Goaltending, Flames Power Play Is Delivering

Calgary Flames
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Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2026 5:05 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 5:05 PM
Much of the attention surrounding the Calgary Flames’ recent resurgence has centred on their goaltending. With Devin Cooley performing exceptionally and earning NHL Second Star of the Week honours, it’s easy to understand why.
But goaltending isn’t the only reason the Flames have found their footing. Their power play has also played a significant role in turning things around.
Special teams can either kill momentum or build it. Lately, the Flames have done the latter, finding ways to capitalize on their opportunities with the man advantage.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
For a team that has struggled to generate consistent offence at five-on-five, the power play has provided a reliable source of production and a much-needed boost.
Following Monday night’s 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary’s power play is now operating at 30 per cent efficiency, ranking fourth in the NHL. Only the Utah Mammoth (38.1%), Edmonton Oilers (35%) and Nashville Predators (33.3%) had been more efficient.
A big reason for that success has been contributions from across the lineup, with established offensive players and young guns finding ways to make an impact.
Morgan Frost and Matt Coronato have each scored twice on the power play, providing the kind of production expected from players who can help drive the offence. Matvei Gridin has also found his scoring touch with the extra man, recording two power-play goals of his own.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
After a slower start, Gridin has started to show what he can do when given more time and space to operate. His ability to find openings and finish his chances has added another dimension to Calgary’s attack.
On the back end, Zayne Parekh has been a key piece of the equation.
The young defenceman is still adjusting to the demands of playing in the NHL, and there is room for his offensive game to develop at five-on-five. However, he has already shown why his puck-moving ability and offensive instincts can be valuable on the power play.
All four of Parekh’s points this season have come with the man advantage, with one goal and three assists. His impact goes beyond the scoresheet, too. His mobility along the blue line, ability to keep pucks in the offensive zone and vision to create passing lanes have helped generate opportunities for his teammates.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Joel Farabee has also been a consistent contributor. Through 11 games, he has recorded 11 points, including one goal and six assists on the power play. His production has been another important part of an offence that has needed contributions from multiple players to find consistency.
The recent numbers are particularly encouraging.
During their current four-game winning streak, which includes five wins in their last six games, the Flames have scored seven power-play goals on 17 opportunities. That’s an efficiency rate of 41.2 per cent.
Of course, the Flames still need to generate more offence at five-on-five if they hope to sustain their winning ways. Relying on exceptional goaltending and an unusually productive power play isn’t a formula that’s easy to maintain over an entire season.
But the recent success is encouraging. The power play is converting chances, offensive players are finding the scoresheet, and the team is giving itself another way to win games.
Calgary’s goaltending may be grabbing the headlines, but its power play deserves some credit, too. If the Flames can carry that confidence into their five-on-five game, they’ll give themselves a better chance of keeping this momentum going.
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