Flames Bringing Back Iconic 2004 Jersey for Final Saddledome Season

Sep 23, 2026 2:13 AMPublished Sep 23, 2026 2:13 AM
The Calgary Flames are bringing back a familiar look for the final season at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The Flames announced Tuesday night during their preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks that the club will wear its iconic 2004-era jersey this season, complete with the black C and Blasty on the shoulders.
And there’s a pretty fitting reason behind the choice.
As part of the celebrations surrounding the final season at the Saddledome, the Flames will wear the throwback jerseys against the four teams they faced during their memorable 2004 playoff run; the Detroit Red Wings, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning.
That run remains one of the most memorable chapters in franchise history.
Credit: Bryan Wilson
Led by Jarome Iginla, Craig Conroy and Martin Gélinas, with Miikka Kiprusoff in net, the Flames captured the city during an unforgettable playoff run that took them all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Calgary ultimately fell to the Lightning, but the 2004 team left a lasting mark on the city, and the jersey became a big part of that identity.
Now, more than two decades later, it’s coming back to the Saddledome for one final season.