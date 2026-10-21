Flames Call-Up Ben Jones Brings Hot Hand From Wranglers

Calgary Flames
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Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2026 6:35 PMPublished Oct 21, 2026 6:35 PM
Ben Jones is ready to make his season debut with the Calgary Flames, and he couldn’t have picked a much better time to get rolling.
The 27-year-old forward earned his call-up after a scorching start with the Calgary Wranglers, recording seven goals and nine points in seven games to open the American Hockey League season.
Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
“For myself it was obviously nice to put some points up,” Jones told the media. “The team is off to a great start so that always helps.”
Jones received the call earlier this week, joining the Flames ahead of their game against the Minnesota Wild. The timing adds an interesting wrinkle, as Jones will be facing a familiar group of faces from his time in Minnesota.
He’s looking forward to the reunion, although there might be a few adjustments to make once the puck drops.
“It’ll be great to see a lot of those guys. It’s kind of funny to flip the switch, I gotta make sure I pass to the team in red, not the team in green,” he joked.
The opportunity comes with Flames captain Mikael Backlund currently sidelined with an upper-body injury, potentially opening the door for Jones to show what he can bring to Calgary’s lineup.
Acquired by the Flames in the offseason, Jones is no stranger to the organization. He was part of the Wranglers from the beginning, playing a key role during the club’s inaugural 2022-23 campaign.
Jones finished that season with 54 points and a plus-28 rating, helping Calgary capture the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s regular-season champions, along with the Pacific Division title.
Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Now in his 10th professional season, Jones brings a mix of AHL production and NHL experience to the Flames. He’s appeared in 56 career NHL games between the Vegas Golden Knights and Wild, giving him valuable experience at the level he’s looking to stick at.
His early-season production with the Wranglers has certainly helped his case. Seven goals in seven games is difficult to ignore, even if translating that scoring touch to the NHL comes with a different set of challenges.
For Jones, the immediate task is making the most of the opportunity in front of him. With Backlund unavailable, there’s a chance to earn the coaching staff’s trust, provide some depth down the middle and show that his strong start in the AHL can carry over.
The Flames have been looking for consistency early in the season, and a player arriving with confidence and a hot stick could provide a timely boost.
First, he’ll have to get used to seeing some familiar faces on the other side of the ice.
At least Jones has already identified the most important adjustment: making sure those passes go to the guys wearing red.
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