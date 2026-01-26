Flames Drop 4–3 Overtime Decision to Ducks at Saddledome

The Calgary Flames saw a strong start unravel on Sunday night, falling 4–3 in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Calgary opened the game with pace and purpose, jumping out to a 2–0 lead in the first period and controlling long stretches of play, but Anaheim chipped away and eventually stole the extra point thanks to a hat-trick performance from rookie Beckett Sennecke.
Jonathan Huberdeau got the Flames on the board at the 6:17 mark of the opening frame, snapping an 10-game goal drought. After driving the net, Huberdeau stayed with a loose puck and poked it past Lukas Dostal to give Calgary an early advantage.
Just moments later, the Saddledome erupted again as Hunter Brzustewicz recorded his first career NHL goal. The defenceman fired a shot from the point that deflected off traffic in front and found its way into the net, doubling the Flames’ lead and capping a memorable milestone in his 17th NHL game.
Anaheim pushed back late in the first despite managing only three shots on goal through much of the period. A quick backdoor play found Sennecke, who buried his first of the night past Dustin Wolf to cut the lead in half.
Calgary dominated the shot clock early in the second period, outshooting Anaheim 25–7 at one point, but the Ducks found their footing. Crisp puck movement led to another Sennecke goal at the side of the net, tying the game at 2–2. The Ducks briefly thought they had taken the lead moments later, but a high-stick goal from Alex Killorn was immediately waved off and upheld after review.
The Flames regained the lead on the power play in the third period. Nazem Kadri worked the puck down low to Matvei Gridin who threaded a cross-seam pass to Matt Coronato, who elevated a quick shot over Dostal to make it 3–2.
Anaheim answered once again, tying the game on a 2-on-1 rush as Kris Kreider finished a one-timer to complete the hat trick and force overtime.
In the extra frame, Sennecke delivered the decisive blow, ripping a top-shelf shot over Wolf’s glove to seal the 4–3 Ducks victory. The rookie now leads all first-year players with 18 goals on the season.
1. Brzustewicz makes his opportunity count
After spending time as a healthy scratch, Hunter Brzustewicz made a strong case to stay in the lineup. His first NHL goal was the reward for a simple, confident play, and it marked a positive step for a player who has been trending in the right direction.
2. Flames get much-needed goals from key scorers
Jonathan Huberdeau and Matt Coronato both found the back of the net, something Calgary has desperately needed. While one game doesn’t solve ongoing offensive issues, goals from top contributors are an encouraging sign.
3. January continues to be difficult for Dustin Wolf
The loss marked Wolf’s sixth defeat in his last seven appearances, underscoring a challenging month for the young goaltender. Despite stretches of strong play, the results haven’t followed, adding to Calgary’s recent frustrations.