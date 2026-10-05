Flames’ Early-Season Struggles Point to a Bigger Problem Than Scoring

“Disconnected is maybe a word I could use,” said Huska. “One person goes off script right now for us and it seems to end up in the back of our net, and that’s something that we have to work to eliminate, right now. When things are not coming easy at all you have to make sure you stay on script as a unit, not as an individual, and I think that’s one of the big things for me that’s standing out right now.”