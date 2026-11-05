Flames Earn Point in Seattle But Come Up Short in Overtime

Calgary Flames
233 Members•1,945 Posts
Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2026 5:59 AMPublished Nov 5, 2026 5:59 AM
Updated Nov 5, 2026 6:01 AM
The Calgary Flames wrapped up their three-game road trip in Seattle on Wednesday night, taking on the Kraken in the season series finale between the two clubs.
It was a tightly contested, high-intensity matchup that needed extra time to find a winner, with Seattle coming away with a 2-1 overtime victory.
Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Flames opened the scoring at 12:45 of the first period. Morgan Frost worked the puck back to the blueline for Zach Whitecloud, whose shot was tipped by Yegor Sharangovich and past the Joey Daccord for his third goal of the season, giving Calgary a 1-0 lead.
Seattle appeared to have an answer when Berkly Catton broke in and found the back of the net, but the Flames challenged the play for offside. The challenge was successful, keeping Calgary in front.
Catton wouldn't be denied for long, however. At 13:09 of the second period, the young forward carried the puck across the blueline with speed before unleashing a wrist shot past Dustin Wolf to tie the game 1-1. The goal extended Catton's point streak to seven games.
Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Neither team could find a go-ahead goal in the third period, sending the game to overtime.
The extra frame didn't last long. Following a Seattle turnover, Matty Beniers took advantage of the opportunity, racing in on a lengthy breakaway before picking his spot and firing a shot off the post and in to give the Kraken a 2-1 win.
The Flames finish their road trip with a 1-1-1 record, earning three of a possible six points.
Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Three Takeaways
1. Morgan Frost reaches 200 career NHL points
Frost picked up an assist on Sharangovich's opening goal, reaching an important career milestone with his 200th NHL point.
The forward now has 79 goals and 121 assists for 200 points in 408 career games.
2. Dustin Wolf continues to find his game
Wolf was once again solid between the pipes, making 27 saves on 29 shots.
Despite taking the overtime loss, Wolf continues to look more comfortable and confident in his game, something the Flames have needed.
Wolf also entered the game with a strong career record against Pacific Division opponents, posting 29 wins and a .663 winning percentage.
3. Flames earn a point in their first overtime game
Tuesday marked Calgary's first overtime game of the season. While the Flames couldn't find the extra point, they did manage to earn one on the road against a tough divisional opponent.
It's not the finish they were looking for, but Calgary closes out the three-game road trip with a 1-1-1 record and three points.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy