Flames Expect More From Sharangovich After Disappointing Season

After a season defined more by inconsistency than impact, Yegor Sharangovich enters the summer facing a clear mandate to reset, rebuild, and reclaim his place as a dependable offensive force for the Calgary Flames.
Yegor Sharangovich’s 2025–26 season never quite settled into anything stable—too many flashes of rhythm interrupted by long stretches where his game seemed to slip through his fingers.
For a player entering the prime years of a five-year deal carrying real expectations, the return fell well short: 15 goals, 14 assists, and a minus-20 season that never truly found traction from opening night onward. It was a sharp drop from the 59-point breakout he delivered in his first year in Calgary, and it left both player and organization searching for answers rather than progress.
Inside the Flames’ locker room, there’s no ambiguity about what comes next. Head coach Ryan Huska made it clear that internal growth isn’t optional—it’s the difference between treading water and climbing out of the league’s middle tier.
A Summer Built Around Reinvention
For Sharangovich, that reality has already shifted the focus toward what comes next. The plan is to overhaul parts of his preparation with the Flames’ performance staff, with an emphasis on strength, pace, and consistency—areas that quietly eroded as the season wore on. The goal is not reinvention for its own sake, but something simpler and more urgent: becoming a player opponents have to account for every night, not just in spurts.
That’s the standard Calgary is now trying to enforce across its roster, especially as the organization continues balancing a youth movement with the need for immediate progress. While prospects and recent draft picks represent the long-term identity, the present still depends on established players rediscovering their reliability.
Huska’s message to that group has been consistent impact doesn’t always look the same for everyone, but it has to be felt. Some players impose themselves physically, others through pace or puck decisions, but the expectation remains the same: be difficult to play against, shift after shift.
“You have to find a way in your own way to be a harder guy to play against. Some guys … try to run people through the wall," Huska told The Calgary Herald. "Other guys have to find a way to be a hard guy to play against in some way, shape or form. He has to identify how that is for Yegor Sharangovich. What does that look like for him? We need that from him.
“He’s a guy we expect to contribute more than he did this year. I think he’s more than capable of it, I think that’s why you hear him talking about changing everything over the course of the summer, his approach. A lot of the time when players have years they don’t like, they do that a lot of times, but we need him to be a guy that takes a significant step.”
For Sharangovich, that challenge is less about discovering something new and more about sustaining what once surfaced regularly in his game but disappeared too often this past year.
Calgary’s coaching staff still believes the foundation is there. The contract reflects that belief, and so does the opportunity. But belief alone doesn’t move a team up the standings.
The Flames know they need more from him. Sharangovich knows it too. And now, the offseason becomes less of a break and more of a turning point—one that will determine whether this past season was a dip or a warning sign.