Flames Eye Offseason Shakeup With Two Departures

Financially, a buyout seems inevitable if Calgary wants to avoid being shackled to this albatross through 2031. The proposed buyout structure is steep: $10.3 million in the first two years, $7.8 million in the third, $10.3 million in the fourth, tapering to $5.8 million and finally $800,000 in the last two years. The math simply does not add up, and on-ice results haven’t justified the investment. Huberdeau’s Calgary experiment has been, in every sense of the word, a disaster—or perhaps more aptly, his tenure has gone up in… flames.