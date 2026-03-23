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Flames Eye Offseason Shakeup With Two Departures

Ryan O’Hara
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Ryan O’Hara
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Updated at Mar 23, 2026, 19:21
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Jonathan Huberdeau’s disastrous tenure in Calgary and Blake Coleman’s trade deadline surprise could leave both Flames on the move this offseason.

The 2025-26 NHL campaign has been unforgiving for the Calgary Flames.

With several cornerstone players shipped out and GM Craig Conroy constrained by ownership on further trades, the franchise now faces the daunting task of rebuilding while keeping one eye on their highly anticipated new arena in a few years.

Conroy has already made waves, moving Mackenzie Weegar and Nazem Kadri ahead of the March 6 trade deadline, and there’s little doubt more roster maneuvers are on the horizon before the June draft. Here’s a closer look at two Flames who are almost certainly on their way out:

Jonathan Huberdeau – The Contract Catastrophe

DOH!

Jonathan Huberdeau’s tenure in Calgary has been, to put it mildly, a blazing disappointment. After a career-high 115-point campaign with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22, Huberdeau was packaged in the blockbuster Matthew Tkachuk trade, a deal that looked promising on paper but has largely backfired for the Flames.

This season, Huberdeau has tallied just 25 points in 50 games, including 10 goals and 15 assists, a far cry from the elite production Flames management hoped for. At an eye-popping $10.5 million AAV, his contract is widely regarded as one of the worst in the NHL, if not among the most burdensome deals of recent memory.

Financially, a buyout seems inevitable if Calgary wants to avoid being shackled to this albatross through 2031. The proposed buyout structure is steep: $10.3 million in the first two years, $7.8 million in the third, $10.3 million in the fourth, tapering to $5.8 million and finally $800,000 in the last two years. The math simply does not add up, and on-ice results haven’t justified the investment. Huberdeau’s Calgary experiment has been, in every sense of the word, a disaster—or perhaps more aptly, his tenure has gone up in… flames.

Blake Coleman – The Trade Deadline Survivor

Blake Coleman’s presence in Calgary past the trade deadline raised eyebrows, given the significant interest from other clubs for the versatile former Stanley Cup winner. Yet Conroy remained firm, refusing to lower his asking price.

Looking ahead to the NHL Draft, expect Coleman to be back on the market. Calgary will likely test the waters again, hoping to secure a valuable first-round pick for a player who, while effective, no longer fits the Flames’ long-term blueprint. His combination of experience, versatility, and leadership makes him a tempting target for contenders seeking a playoff-ready piece.

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