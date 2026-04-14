Flames Face Defining Draft Lottery Moment Amid Rebuild

The Flames’ pursuit of Gavin McKenna could redefine their rebuild, but even without him, a quietly improving prospect pipeline offers reason for measured optimism.
Your move, Craig Conroy.
With only three games remaining in the 2025–26 campaign, the Calgary Flames sit well outside the Western Conference playoff picture at 32–38–9, good for 73 points and 30th overall in the league standings. While the record reflects a difficult year, it also aligns with preseason expectations for a club widely viewed as a draft lottery participant rather than a contender.
There has been little illusion about where this roster stands in its current form. The Flames have remained competitive on a night-to-night basis, but the inability to consistently generate offense has proven to be their defining limitation. Their 200 total goals rank last in the NHL, and their 2.53 goals-per-game average underscores a broader issue: there simply isn’t a true offensive driver capable of tilting games in their favor.
A Clear Need for Offensive Star Power
Players like Matt Coronato and Matvei Gridin represent encouraging pieces for the future, yet neither projects as the type of elite, game-breaking talent that can anchor a top line or transform a power play. That absence has left the Flames searching for offense by committee—a strategy that, while admirable in structure, rarely yields consistent success over an 82-game season.
To their credit, this is not a roster devoid of effort or structure. Much like last season, Calgary has frequently kept games within reach deep into the third period. The difference, more often than not, has been execution in key moments—specifically, the lack of a high-end scorer capable of delivering when it matters most.
The McKenna Question
That brings the conversation to Gavin McKenna, widely regarded as the premier talent in the upcoming draft class. His offensive instincts, pace, and ability to dictate play have separated him from his peers, making him the obvious prize for any team selecting at the top.
If Calgary finds itself in position to draft McKenna, the decision should be straightforward. Players with his ceiling are rarely available, and his arrival would immediately elevate the organization’s long-term outlook. He wouldn’t just fill a need—he would redefine it, offering the type of offensive centerpiece the franchise has lacked in recent years.
However, failing to secure the first overall pick should not be viewed as organizational failure. While McKenna represents a best-case scenario, the Flames have quietly assembled a respectable pipeline of young talent through savvy drafting and collegiate signings. Prospects such as Tyson Gross highlight a growing foundation that, while not headline-grabbing, provides meaningful depth and long-term flexibility.
Selecting outside the top spot may slightly delay the timeline, but it does not derail it. The 2026 draft class is expected to produce multiple impactful NHL players, and Calgary remains positioned to add another valuable piece regardless of where they land.
In that sense, the stakes are significant—but not absolute. McKenna would accelerate the rebuild; he is not the only path forward.