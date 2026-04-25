Flames Facing Franchise Defining Decision On Blake Coleman’s Future

Blake Coleman’s future with the Calgary Flames could ultimately hinge on the outcome of the draft lottery and whether the organization chooses to accelerate its retool or lean deeper into a longer-term reset.
The Calgary Flames are watching from home after failing to make the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, a disappointing end to a season that never fully found traction and now shifts attention squarely to a pivotal offseason.
One of the most significant questions hanging over the organization involves alternate captain Blake Coleman, a veteran forward whose leadership, contract status, and playoff pedigree place him at the center of Calgary’s short- and long-term planning.
At 33, Coleman remains one of the Flames’ most trusted two-way players — a penalty-killing mainstay, matchup forward, and respected voice in the locker room. Signed in 2021 to a six-year deal carrying a $4.9 million annual cap hit, he arrived after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay and quickly carved out a defined role alongside Mikael Backlund. Together, they formed one of the team’s most reliable defensive forward combinations while Coleman established himself as a fixture in the leadership core.
Even amid significant roster turnover in recent years — including the departures of Nazem Kadri and MacKenzie Weegar — Coleman has remained a constant presence. That stability now sits against the backdrop of a franchise still determining whether it is retooling on the fly or edging closer to a deeper reset.
“I Love Being a Flame”
Following Calgary’s season finale, Coleman spoke candidly about his future, balancing his desire to win with his connection to the organization.
“I think it’s one of those things where I can be here and try to get this team to the next level… Yeah, there’s that avenue where you can really help kids grow, and I still feel like I have a lot of good years and a lot left to give. So, you know, that excites me. I love the city of Calgary. I love being a Flame. Really good group of kids in here, and then a great staff that I enjoy being around. So everything from that aspect still excites me, and it’s a lot of fun to be around…”
“But, yeah, of course I want to win. I’ve been to the top of the mountain a couple times and missed that competitive nature of the playoffs. And, again, it’s a place that I feel like I can really contribute and make teams better. So in a perfect world, this goes quick, and we can get a good team going here faster than maybe people anticipate.
"So, again, it’s not up to me. I’m kind of at the mercy of where they want to go, and I respect whatever their decision is.”
Those remarks reflect the balancing act now facing Calgary’s front office — valuing a proven playoff performer while weighing the timing and direction of a team still trying to define its next competitive window.
General manager Craig Conroy also addressed Coleman’s situation, stopping short of any firm commitment while emphasizing his importance to the organization.
“I think he made it clear that he’d like to stay. If he’d like to stay, he’d like a contract extension. You know, that would be the ideal thing. You know, obviously, that’s his perfect world. We’ve got to try to go through what we’re doing and see where we’re at. But Blake’s the leader of this team. Blake’s a huge part of it, you know.”
“So I don’t want to say we’re going to trade him, we’re not going to trade him. you do need good people. We’ve traded a lot of people away and not saying we’re not going to make trades because, again, we are going to do what’s best for the organization, what’s best for the team moving forward. But if it’s to keep Blake and give Blake an extension, we’ll do that. If it’s to trade Blake, if that’s the best thing, we’ll have to look at that too…”
“If he’s a Calgary Flame until he retires, I would be excited to have him here because he’s such a good player and good person.”
For Calgary, the decision ultimately comes down to direction. If the organization accelerates its retool — whether through the draft lottery or a strong infusion of young talent — keeping Coleman becomes easier to justify. If the Flames lean further into a longer-term reset, his value as a proven playoff contributor would almost certainly draw interest across the league.
Coleman, for his part, has left little ambiguity about his mindset.
“I’ve always wanted what’s best for this team, and if that’s the future with me in it, that’s great. If it’s a different direction that improves them, I’m not going to stand in the way of that.”
It is a stance that reflects both his professionalism and the reality facing Calgary this summer — a franchise weighing not just who stays, but what direction comes next.