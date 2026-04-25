Flames Facing Franchise Defining Decision On Blake Coleman’s Future

“I think it’s one of those things where I can be here and try to get this team to the next level… Yeah, there’s that avenue where you can really help kids grow, and I still feel like I have a lot of good years and a lot left to give. So, you know, that excites me. I love the city of Calgary. I love being a Flame. Really good group of kids in here, and then a great staff that I enjoy being around. So everything from that aspect still excites me, and it’s a lot of fun to be around…”