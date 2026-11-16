Flames Fall 6-1 in Lopsided Loss to Ducks

Calgary Flames
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Credit: Corinne Votaw-Imagn Images
Credit: Corinne Votaw-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 3:37 AMPublished Nov 16, 2026 3:37 AM
The Calgary Flames continued their California road swing with a stop in Anaheim on Saturday night, dropping a 6-1 decision to the Ducks.
Devin Cooley got the start between the pipes for Calgary in the second game of a back-to-back, but Anaheim took advantage of several rebound opportunities to pull away and hand the Flames a lopsided loss.
The Ducks opened the scoring early in the first period after Beckett Sennecke fired a hard shot on net. Cooley kicked out the initial rebound, but Jeff Malott was there to quickly deposit the puck past the outstretched goaltender to give Anaheim a 1-0 lead.
Cutter Gauthier doubled the Ducks’ advantage at 13:24, skating into a pass before ripping a shot past Cooley. The goal extended Gauthier’s goal-scoring streak to nine consecutive games, a stretch in which he has recorded 16 goals, including three hat tricks.
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Gauthier is now two games away from tying Teemu Selanne’s franchise record for the longest goal-scoring streak in Ducks history, an 11-game run.
The second period went without a goal, but Anaheim continued to control the play. The Flames were heavily outshot, with the Ducks holding a commanding 28-10 advantage through 40 minutes.
Anaheim added to its lead early in the third period. At 2:16, Cooley stopped a shot from the blue line but couldn’t control the rebound. Tim Washe collected the loose puck and backhanded it through the Flames netminder to make it 3-0.
Calgary responded with a goal from captain Mikael Backlund. Taking a pass from Zayne Parekh, Backlund chipped the puck past a defender, broke in alone and beat Ville Husso to get the Flames on the board and cut the deficit to two.
However, the lead was short-lived. Just 25 seconds later, Moore found Sennecke at the backdoor, where he one-timed the puck past Cooley to restore Anaheim’s three-goal advantage.
Sennecke added an empty-net goal late in the third period before Mikael Granlund scored on a breakaway, beating Cooley to put the finishing touches on a 6-1 Ducks victory.
Three Takeaways
1. Penalty kill continues to deliver
Despite the lopsided result, Calgary’s penalty kill remained a positive. The Flames have now gone 10-for-10 on the penalty kill over their last four road games. Assistant coach Trent Cull has seen his group execute consistently in the defensive zone, providing a reliable element to their game.
2. Backlund gets back on the scoresheet
Backlund’s third-period goal was an important moment for the Flames, even if the momentum didn’t last long. The captain broke in alone and finished the opportunity against Husso, recording his first point after going pointless in his previous six games.
3. Rebound control costs Cooley
Cooley had a difficult night managing rebounds, allowing several pucks to spill into dangerous areas where Anaheim was quick to capitalize. While the Ducks generated plenty of pressure, Calgary needed better rebound control and defensive support around its netminder.
The victory also marked a significant moment for Anaheim, which picked up its first regulation home win since April 2019.
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