Ducks Rally Past Flames After Late Third-Period Push

Calgary Flames
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Credit: Brett Holmes-Imagn Images
Credit: Brett Holmes-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026 3:28 PMPublished Nov 7, 2026 3:28 PM
The Calgary Flames returned home looking to get back into the win column, but a strong start wasn’t enough as the Anaheim Ducks scored four unanswered goals to earn a 5-3 win at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Calgary came out with some early jump and opened the scoring just 2:23 into the first period. Yan Kuznetsov got the puck to Zayne Parekh, whose one-timer was stopped by Lukas Dostal. The rebound kicked out to William Stromgren, who made no mistake, backhanding his second goal of the season into the net to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.
Credit: Brett Holmes-Imagn Images
The advantage didn’t last long.
On the following shift, Simon Nemec turned the puck over in the corner, allowing Jeff Mallot to walk out in front and slip a shot past Dustin Wolf to even things up at 2:50.
Calgary responded late in the opening frame. Morgan Frost put a shot on goal that produced another rebound, and Joel Hanley stepped into a slap shot that beat Dostal to restore the Flames’ lead.
The Flames added some insurance in the final minute of the period on the powerplay. Parekh found Joel Farabee with a cross-seam pass, and with Dostal caught well out of position, Farabee fired the puck into the open net to make it 3-1 after 20 minutes.
Anaheim started chipping away in the second period.
At 12:02, Tristan Luneau ripped a shot past Wolf to bring the Ducks within one. It was a much-needed response for Anaheim, who had spent much of the opening period chasing the game.
The comeback continued early in the third.
Credit: Brett Holmes-Imagn Images
Just 55 seconds into the period, with the Ducks on the power play, Leo Carlsson took a pass from Beckett Sennecke and blasted a shot past Wolf to tie the game at three.
Anaheim continued to push, and with just 1:34 remaining, Cutter Gauthier finished a one-timer to give the Ducks their first lead of the night.
Nikita Nesterenko added an empty-net goal to seal the 5-3 victory, completing the comeback and leaving Calgary with another difficult result.
Credit: Brett Holmes-Imagn Images
Three Takeaways
1. Zayne Parekh continues to show his offensive instincts
Parekh looked engaged early, moving the puck well and creating opportunities from the blueline. His cross-seam pass to Farabee on the power play was a great example of the offensive instincts that make him such an intriguing young player. He’s continuing to show what he can bring to Calgary’s lineup.
2. William Stromgren finds the scoresheet again
Stromgren continues to make the most of his opportunity since being recalled. The forward picked up his second career NHL goal in his third game since returning to the Flames, getting himself into the right spot to capitalize on the rebound.
3. Morgan Frost continues to produce
Frost picked up two assists on the night, adding to his recent offensive contributions. He reached the 200-point mark in his previous outing, and continues to provide the Flames with an important offensive presence through the middle of the ice.
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